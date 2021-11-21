THEY KILLED EACH OTHER

A POLICE Constable and a Coastguardsman shot and killed each other yesterday morning in Diego Martin during an alleged dispute over a woman.
Police said around 2.20 a.m., PC Jomo Gulston, 37, a soon-to-be father of Endeavour, Chaguanas had just dropped off an unidentified woman at the home of her boyfriend, Coast Guard officer Jabari Francois, 33, at Waterwheel Road, River Estate, Diego Martin.
Police said on his way out of the area he stopped near a pet shop along North Post Road, Diego Martin.
As PC Gulston sat in his Nissan AD Wagon he was approached by Francois who tapped the windscreen of the car and asked to speak to him.
Police said Gulston got out the car and both men began arguing during which Francois drew his service pistol and began firing at Gulston. Gulston drew his own service pistol and fired back at Francois.
Francois staggered back after being shot once to his chest, fell on the road and died.
Gulston however ran back to his car and sped off heading south along St Lucien Road but police said he was bleeding profusely, lost consciousness and crashed into the gate of a house at Dularie Private Road, Diego Martin.
Case of ignorance
The Express yesterday visited Nick Anderson, Gulston’s brother who lives in San Juan.
He denied that Gulston, the woman and Francois were part of any “love triangle,” but said it was a case of ignorance and not knowing the facts that caused Francois to attack his brother.
He said Gulston and the woman had been friends “for years”.
He said they met as she worked as a civilian employee in the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain and together they had a budding friendship. He said on Saturday night his brother simply wanted to lime and even called him to go out but he refused saying he was tired.
He said his brother had worked seven years in the Police Service and was undergoing training to be part of the Police Guard and Emergency Branch.
He added that his brother lived with his wife who is eight months pregnant with their first and only son and she immediately went into labour yesterday morning after hearing of his death.
Anderson said his brother may have predicted his own death as he called approximately eight people he knew on Saturday night, “just so...out of the blue”.
Wife in shock
The Express also spoke to Gulston’s wife who asked not to be named.
She said, “It was a shock to me as he was a very good person and I don’t know what happened.
“I just don’t know what to say. He was a chill person and not the kind of person to fight fire with fire so I don’t understand what happened as he’s not the kind of person to quarrel and get upset or anything like that,” she said.
“I never heard him curse. He would be upset but he would not let it get to the point to disrespect me,” she added.
She said as a couple, “we were preparing for the baby. That is all we were doing...getting stuff, preparing, washing clothes doing everything for the baby as this was his first child and he was looking forward to it.”
The Express also visited the relatives of Francois but both his brother and his mother said that they had no comment.
Coast Guard: Regrettable situation
In a statement yesterday, The Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (Coast Guard) they said it was aware of reports that one of its members was shot early in the morning and died of his injuries at the scene of the incident.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard is also aware of reports indicating that a member of another national security agency may have been involved in this same incident. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate occurrence and the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard gives its assurance of its continued support with investigations,” the release added.
The Coast Guard also extended condolences “to the families and friends of all those involved in this regrettable situation and wishes to assure the public of its continued dedication to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and to the rule of law and order through cooperation with agencies within the national security framework.”