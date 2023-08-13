‘They need to bring back Mayaro’

HAVING had the Atlantic Ocean as a neighbour all their lives, many Rio Claro/Mayaro residents last week expressed patience with the Government’s efforts to reclaim miles of main road devoured by powerful coastal erosion.
It’s the condition of the roads in their communities and main commercial areas that many said they couldn’t understand, claiming “inhumane” stress to reach their homes, business places and agricultural plots.
Parts of both districts also recounted their water woes, saying pipe-borne water supplies used to be better but have become “unreliable”.
The Sunday Express on Thursday wrapped its series seeking people’s views on delivery of services in Rio Claro and Mayaro ahead of tomorrow’s local government election.
Most people said they were “basically satisfied” with the services in the last three years of the Rio Claro/Mayaro Regional Corporation.
People in this part of the country also “keep their place different”, residents said, adding that “locals” hardly littered or committed crimes in the area. “It’s mostly the visitors do that,” one Mayaro roti vendor said.
However, many recalled the “booming” days of high-energy activity and revenue, and lamented that, maybe “hundreds” of self-employed people have left and small businesses have folded in recent years.
Downstream benefits from the energy industry have declined, some said, and coupled with an ongoing battle to repair massive stretches of collapsed roadway on the “Mayaro stretch”, domestic tourist revenues and traffic have also declined.
A few businesses in Mayaro said they were still operating comfortably on domestic and international tourism as Trinidad and Tobago and the world recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.
But many said they had noticed significant decline in revenues that they connected to the energy industry, as well as to road conditions and crime.
Several bars, fast food vendors and restaurants and fruit sellers said while seasonal tourism was picking up, recreational, domestic tourism was not “back to normal”.
“It depends,” fruit vendor Ushad Ali said in Rio Claro. “But no, things are not the same. A lot of people are not spending as much, you are not seeing as much of the families on weekends, I believe. Even now, is August vacation, and the crowds for the weekends are not the same.”
Ali and others said they believed crime was causing “fear”.
Uncertainty about road conditions heading into Mayaro/Manzanilla also kept people away.
Several people said they believed the perception of crime everywhere and dangerous road conditions were deterring more domestic tourists.
“The issue with the Mayaro road is a serious one and I believe they are trying,” Mayaro bar/restaurant owner Mitra Roopnarine stated.
“That erosion, that eating-away on the coast, is a very tough thing to solve. But the majority of the road between Sangre Grande, Rio Claro, Mayaro, Manzanilla and Guayaguayare... real mess, very unsafe, bad lighting, damaging people’s vehicles.”
Noting the Government’s road rehabilitation programme launched last year with $100 million in funding, Roopnarine accused the Government of electioneering, adding: “These politicians need to stop the games. The Opposition corporations are saying they have no money, the Government is saying otherwise. Fix the roads.”
He noted several Ministry of Works projects in Mayaro, including ongoing construction on collapsed areas of the Mayaro road, and called for action on roads in settlements and main commercial areas.
According to businesswoman Susan Jankie, the corporation’s services were “not bad” but she, too, called for improvements to maintenance of public infrastructure.
Roads, lights, signs
In Rio Claro’s commercial area, some bustle was indicative mostly of people buying back-to-school supplies for September’s new academic year.
Variety store managers said they were seeing slow business, while people said a range of small businesses had closed.
“It’s not as bright as before. There needs to be a lot more development overall,” said Reshma Persad, 42.
Persad said regional corporation services could also “overall improve”, but were “not bad”.
Some said street flooding in Rio Claro had worsened, while noting massive flooding in parts of South Trinidad in the past year.
People said the Ministry of Works should address challenges in larger waterways, and widen drainage in areas where housing and business have expanded.
Many said garbage collection, pest control, crime and emergency responses from their corporations were “very good”.
Maintenance of bushy areas and overgrown roadways was cited for improvement, and an increase in homeless or disenfranchised people was reported.
“Like with many things, it could be overall better,” Persad said. She was among those citing bad roads and water problems as regular headaches.
Asked how she felt about the Government’s proposed property tax, she said she would pay but was not happy about it. She said it was “too soon” and that the cost of living was getting higher.
Burgesses in Rio Claro said typical municipal services were fine and they hoped to see corporations do more, once property tax is being collected and directed to municipal coffers. “No problem with the property tax, but once we are getting the services,” said Rio Claro resident Petal Anthony.
Anthony said “the end of the year is an expensive time” and she, like many, were anxious as to what they would be required to pay annually under property tax.
“That is a time of the year people have to spend a lot of money, they have to know the corporations will be dealing with the problems. Some things take so long to get fixed and then they get fixed around election.”
Mayaro not the same
Erosion along Trinidad’s eastern coastline, coupled with increased rainfall levels in recent years have led to the steady collapse of large parts of the Mayaro/Manzanilla Road.
In the past decade, more businesses, homes and beach houses have been abandoned along the coast.
On the beaches, handfuls of groups sought recreation, while litter piled up in some places.
One beachgoer said municipal services should be used to keep the beaches cleaner and ensure safety and observation of the law.
“They need to bring back Mayaro,” the man said. He and friends were on a weekday fishing lime and he said “the place is not the same”.
“They need to get the place safe, busy and bring back these parts of the country,” he added.
Residents, among them shop owners, fisherfolk, produce vendors and other workers called for road and other issues to be quickly addressed.
Several fisherfolk pointed to the near-empty beaches, with one stating: “Here used to be so busy, even during the week, once is school vacation. Look at it now.”
The loss of beachfront properties, fear of crime and trepidation over road conditions were blamed.
The owner of a small bed and breakfast said, however, he had received bookings from early in the year and business was “good”.
Asking not to be named because of crime, the man said that in his 22 years of operating in Mayaro, business has been at its lowest for the past five years.
“There was a time we could be booked right through the year,” he said. The businessman, who also owns a boat, said operation costs were “sky-high” and “bad roads raise the cost of everything”.
“Something has to be done to bring new life to the place,” he said.
The man said he was “very unhappy” about property tax, stating: “I am not clear on too many things. But I would like to know that we will be getting our money’s worth.”
In the St Ann’s area, collapsing roads and increased flooding had residents holding their heads and calling for relief.
Antonio Mohammed and his wife, Victoria Rampat, said vehicles are being damaged by the roads in St Ann’s. They were among residents who suffered losses during last October’s big floods, for which they said some people did not receive proper compensation.
But life in Mayaro was otherwise “nice enough”, and food and drink vendors said they were doing well enough.
After 42 years of operating the well-known Red Lion Bar in Mayaro, owner Sharaz Hosein said business was “not bad”.
He said basic services were delivered on time, but he hoped to see corporations able to do more once they begin receiving property tax revenue. “I think people just want to know they will be getting something back,” Hosein said.