PROTESTING Port Authority workers yesterday left hundreds of people, including healthcare professionals, nationals quarantined on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship and Tobago ferry passengers stranded and frustrated.
The protest—which lasted for several hours—prevented 295 cruise ship employees from disembarking the Enchantment of the Seas vessel and getting their second Covid-19 tests administered.
It also delayed cargo operations at the port.
Speaking briefly with the Express by phone, chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (PATT) Lyle Alexander said: “Because of the protest, the departure of all vessels has been affected. We are working on that right now.”
The Express was told the port workers were upset about outstanding wage issues.
The Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU)said it had negotiated a legally binding wage agreement in 2014 which their employers signed.
But the salary upgrade never came into effect, the union said.
Quarantine fears
Almost 100 people comprising doctors, nurses and Defence Force personnel were also frustrated by the port workers’ protest because they were unable to conduct Covid-19 tests on the Trinidadians quarantined on the cruise ship.
One worker on board the vessel told the Express: “They held us at ransom for hours today. We were supposed to dock around 3 p.m. to get the test done. However, around 5 p.m., they announced that because the cargo is still docked, we would not be able to have the tests done.”
Another cruise ship worker said they were all “very frustrated”.
The nationals said they feared this will affect their quarantine period.
They began their quarantine period on board the Enchantment of the Seas ship on June 12.
Six of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and were transferred to the Caura Hospital.
Five others were taken off the ship and placed in the parallel healthcare system due to other existing health conditions.
One of the Trinidadians told the Express that the workers who were taken to Caura have had other Covid-19 tests administered and received negative results.
Medical sources told the Express the Ministry of Health had planned to conduct the testing of the passengers days ago.
In order to do this, the Cabo Star cargo vessel docked at the Port Authority Cruise Ship Complex would have had to move to make way for the cruise ship.
However, because of the protest, the Cabo Star remained in place.
The Express also learnt that 70 doctors, dozens of nurses and security officials were at the port from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. waiting for the Cabo Star to move so the cruise ship could dock where the Covid-19 testing site had been set up.
A medical official told the Express it was frustrating to be on site waiting for hours.
The official said it was more distressing for the hundreds of people quarantined on the ship and who were anxiously waiting to get their second Covid-19 test, which would determine if they were fit to finally return to their homes.
Passengers expecting to return to Tobago yesterday were also delayed.
A passenger on board the Jean de la Valette said: “We are on the boat trying to head to Tobago. We are onboard since 3 p.m. for a 4 p.m. sailing. At 5.50 p.m., we are still at the port. They told us the sailing has been cancelled as protest action was taking place.”
Passengers were still stranded on board the vessel up to last night.
Truckers and shippers also had their operations changed.
A statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) advised that “all port users, truckers and shippers that utilise the MV Cabo Star, a holding area will be provided on the eastern side of the GSS compound for commercial vehicles with effect from (today).
“The designated area will be available from 9 a.m. Mondays-Fridays after the departure of the passenger vessel at 8.30 a.m. to continue with the day’s operations. This arrangement will cease at 11.45 a.m. The sailing of the MV Cabo Star is scheduled to depart PoS at 1 p.m.”
Working with 2014 salaries
SWWTU head Michael Annisette said port employees continue to work at the port with their 2014 salaries.
Annisette, in a phone interview, said: “This is going back to 2015. There was a wage settlement between the port’s board and the Government for a 12 per cent wage increase for the period 2014-2017. To date, workers have still not received this. And even after all the efforts of the SWWTU and the National Trade Union Centre of Trinidad and Tobago (Natuc), no one took us seriously.
“The workers are frustrated. Some workers are working day in and day out, even during this Covid-19 period, working to assist the general public, to assist the hospitals, etc, and they can’t even get the salaries they deserve.
“We have written the Minister of Finance multiple letters requesting a meeting with him, and workers haven’t even got the courtesy of an acknowledgement of receiving the letters.... The minister responsible for the port, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan. gave the workers assurance since December 2019 when he last visited here, and yet the workers are still waiting today,” Annisette said.
“I understand the plight of the workers as I was a docker myself, and I understand the pain of being ignored and treated as an inanimate object. The wage increase is our rights. These workers still have to pay mortgages and all their bills on a 2014 salary.”
Annisette said the protest actions will continue until Finance Minister Colm Imbert responds to workers.
Imbert and Sinanan could not be immediately reached for comment yesterday.
—additional reporting
by Anna Ramdass