‘They’re just electioneering’

FLOODING and landslips, water woes, overgrown bushes, declining infrastructure including roads, bridges and public buildings, are among the problems residents of Diego Martin and environs say they are facing.
They are calling on the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) for action to prevent possible disaster.
Across areas served by the DMRC, residents and businesses said they were “shocked” and “disappointed”, claiming an overall lack of preventative actions in flood-prone areas ahead of the 2023 rainy season.
As the Sunday Express continued its series seeking people’s views on the delivery of services ahead of the August 14, 2023 local government election, Diego Martin residents said they were displeased with their municipal services.
They also questioned the role of the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT), as some large waterways had not been properly cleared.
Many said they were told since 2022 that some projects affecting flooding and landslips were “costly” to execute, and this caused delays.
The Sunday Express spoke to people in communities including La Horquette Valley Road and environs, St Lucien and Victoria Gardens, where some similarities were reported as to maintenance of drains, roadways, unoccupied lots and buildings, street signs and lighting, water leaks in the roadways impacting some properties and, most of all, massive street flooding during the rainy season.
Cocorite resident Colin Joseph recalled August 2022’s heavy flooding in several parts of Diego Martin, which he said had caused financial losses to businesses and private homeowners.
Joseph said people lost goods, vehicles and items in their homes and some were not properly compensated by the State, as their losses exceeded what was provided.
While he commended the DMRC and CEPEP for swift clean-up action and assistance to residents following that and other flooding events, he said: “It’s baffling that more action wasn’t taken during the dry season this year to prevent another disaster like that. Do you want people to go through that again?”
He was among those claiming that proper dredging on some large waterways, including the Diego Martin River, should have started earlier, with a “radical” approach to the drainage and smaller waterway network.
“There is still improper development and water is flowing with no direction, coming from the hills and then meeting all this water in the road,” he said.
One St Lucien resident recalled a number of landslides last year and said debris, including massive logs, had rushed down roadways, including within residential communities, damaging vehicles, walls and other infrastructure.
Another person said most residents in areas that had been flooding since before 2020 have installed “flood walls” within their homes and around their properties.
Not wanting to be identified, one Petit Valley businessman said he has spent “upwards of $85,000” to “flood-proof” his home from 2021 to present.
“In 2019, there was some flooding but it wasn’t as bad; and then in 2020 there was massive flooding and myself and many people suffered plenty damage. From then to now, myself and many people I know have gone through a lot of expense to protect themselves, because from then to now there has been massive flooding almost ever year, every time it rains heavily, and the issues still can’t be addressed,” he said.
The man said he constructed a three-foot “flood wall” at the front of his home and around part of the back of the house to prevent water entering from the street.
He said some work was done by the DMRC earlier this year and started again two weeks ago, but “they are electioneering, they are not fixing these problems properly”.
He and others said while some services such as garbage collection were “very good”, anti-littering laws should be more heavily enforced to prevent blockage of rivers and drains.
Morne Coco resident Pamela Dos Santos said: “We have no complaints, really, about certain things, like the garbage is usually collected on time. They do wash down the streets after any kind of flooding, but why are we still getting this kind of flooding?”
She added: “I agree with the officials that littering is causing a lot of flooding, but then why doesn’t the corporation enforce the law? They need more litter wardens, more patrols to catch people in the act and fine them heavily. Whose responsibility is it to enforce the law?”
Dos Santos said widespread flooding in 2022 caused “suffering to the people affected” and said she had “no interest in the elections”.
She was among those asking why more public education has not been done by the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) to clarify changes to electoral boundaries.
“Why is it so hard to get that information,” Dos Santos asked. “I would like to be able to see those things clearly on a website, or an app or something, that should be always updated. I don’t necessarily want to have to engage a candidate or a politician by my gate to find out who my options are to vote.”
Another Morne Coco resident stated: “It is shocking, it is puzzling, it is begging so many questions... why not fix the problems? Why allow the people to get flooded out every year?”
The man said in 2022 he sustained losses as a result of damage to a vehicle, front wall and electronic gate and front porch, as well as furniture, some appliances and tools stored outside and “expensive plants”.
He and others claimed “shoddy” and “senseless” works done by the DMRC and MOWT on roads and drains in some areas were also contributing to increased flooding in private properties.
All who spoke said they would pay property tax, should it be introduced by the end of this year, but many said they would do so “reluctantly”.
People said as is, the municipal services they were receiving did not match the taxes they already paid, and they had little hope the system would improve even with the much-touted local government reform.
Landslide fear looms
On La Horquette Valley Road, sandwiched between the Diego Martin West constituency office and private home of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, residents begged for action on street flooding and landslides.
On Newbury Hill Extension, one resident said flashing flooding has continued this year, occurring after almost every rainfall event.
“It doesn’t have to be rainy season,” the man said. “Once there is a heavy thunderstorm more than ten, 15 minutes, you get that massive amount of water coming down the hills and also from the top heading west of this street, where this is a landslip.”
When the Sunday Express visited the landslip area, work was under way by the DMRC to address the collapse of a retaining wall and drains in an unoccupied parcel of land that lies just beneath several private homes, including the PM’s.
While residents were grateful the slip was being addressed, they said water and debris were rushing down that street to their homes, and called for this to also be rectified.
“Can we get some consultation, a visit maybe, so we can find a solution to this?” a resident asked, noting an accumulation of mud and small branches along the road after flooding earlier in the week.
He said complaints have also been made to the DMRC about private properties that were being maintained, uphill of La Horquette, while the corporation had also failed to maintain drainage infrastructure that controlled the flow of water downhill.
Employ the people
At La Horquette Branch Road, residents expressed mostly disappointment that some recreational areas, including their football grounds, were “a shame to see”.
One avid footballer and shop owner said the grounds were mostly unkempt, lacked water, seating, proper washrooms and lighting, and “can’t be used for much”.
He and others asked why the corporation was not being used to keep such amenities in order, while also providing employment.
“There are so many young people still ending up on the block. They need work, they need training, they need opportunity,” said 85-year-old Olive Clarke.
“Use the local government and give the young people more work. And we don’t want more CEPEP and URP, give them skills so that they become independent,” she said.
Residents said much of the development promised by successive governments in tourism, fisheries and marine industry hasn’t materialised, while claiming sectors are shrinking and that cheaper, foreign labour is being favoured by existing companies.
“Yes, we are saying make work for the people and for the young people, but not CEPEP and URP,” Clarke said.
Others agreed, saying they have tried and failed over the years to access various types of employment through the DMRC.
Residents said they felt the area had been taken for granted, and roads, drains, street lights and other infrastructure were left to decline.
Some did not have regular access to water, while heavy street flooding had hit La Horquette Extension in the last few years, they said.
People in that area said they wanted to abide by the law, but were not ready to pay more for property tax.
“Some people are struggling to make ends meet, right through,” one resident said.
“They are struggling to hold on to what they have, their vehicles, including paying insurance, put food on the table, send their children to school, and it is very hard. They could have held back with that for now,” the man said.
Massive undertaking
DMRC chairman Sigler Jack noted the complaints at Newbury Hill Extension, and said unchecked development further uphill was behind much of the run-off, as was excessive rainfall in recent years.
Jack, who visited the site, said massive run-off has impacted the Prime Minister’s residence and neighbours, as well causing the near-total collapse of concrete drainage infrastructure beneath those properties, ending at Newbury Hill Extension.
Work is not being conducted by the DMRC on the PM’s property, he noted, but repairs to the landslip bordering beneath started before the rainy season.
Jack said the scope of works was beyond the funding and technical capacity of the DMRC, and was being handled primarily by the MOWT.
The project was 50-per cent completed when further damage occurred with heavy rains in the last two months, delaying completion and causing more run-off down the street.
Jack gave the assurance that every effort was being made to have the landslip contained but could not estimate a cost, as some problems such as weather delays could not be anticipated.
Addressing flooding in residential communities, including Goodwood Gardens, Jack said residents would have bought from private developers many years ago who would have developed that infrastructure.
Acknowledging the responsibilities of the DMRC towards maintenance, Jack said some residents, including those on the banks of waterways, have encroached on building codes, leaving little room for further development of road and drainage networks.
Other factors included prolific dumping of garbage, though Jack agreed municipal corporations had some responsibility to enforce anti-littering laws.
Jack cited access to funding by municipal bodies, and that larger-scale projects must be handled and approved by line ministries, including the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
He had been asked to respond to the public’s general view so far of property tax, and said this measure, along with local government reform, would enable municipal bodies to handle much bigger projects more independently of Central Government.
Jack said property tax was “not new”, recalling the previous “land and property tax”, but noting homeowners were now asked to re-evaluate their properties for the new system.
He said he believed the measure would improve local government services and, through his experience with consultation, “both the Government and the Opposition want it”.