They’re trying to help PDP

It’s a failed effort to help their friends in the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
That is how Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley responded to the “false” allegations of the United National Congress (UNC) that he sought to conceal his ownership of a townhouse in Shirvan, Tobago, from the Integrity Commission (IC).
Rowley, who held a news conference yesterday in Tobago, walked with his records and “transaction documents” (cheque, stamp duty, deed of ownership and the Integrity Commission Declaration Form), to rubbish the allegation of UNC’s shadow Attorney General Saddam Hosein.
The purchase was done in February 2019 and the Prime Minister said he made the declaration on his 2020 Form A.
The Prime Minister produced his 2019 Form A, which was filed in December 2019 and which on page 7 contained the six properties (including the Shirvan property) owned by him and his wife and family. He indicated that he had asked for an extension from the IC to file his 2020 return and he had received it and on Monday he filed his 2020 Return (which also listed the property).
He further said that he didn’t understand why the Integrity Commission, which had his 2019 Declaration, did not “exonerate him”, and instead stated that it was meeting on the issue, which appeared to lend credence to Hosein’s “false” claim.
“This allegation was made on Monday night on a political platform by the shadow Attorney General. And I think it attracted the attention of the Integrity Commission because I then see in the media that the IC intends to discuss this matter today (Friday). And what does that put in the minds of the population? ...Exactly what Saddam Hosein wanted — That the Prime Minister had committed some heinous crime, corruption to boot, so we (the politicians) all in the same boat, whether it is a UNC Cabinet or a PNM Cabinet, whether you are Kamla Persad-Bissessar or Keith Rowley, we are all the same thing. And the IC is now interested in my conduct and they are meeting to discuss it. Eh? To discuss what?” he asked.
Six properties
Rowley displayed a copy of his IPL Form A submission, saying: “If I turn to page 9 where all the property owned by my wife and myself and one is shared by my children as well. You will see there are six properties listed here. The one at the top is my house in Goodwood Park dating back to 1985, the one at the bottom is that most recent acquisition. It says the address and description of property- Shirvan Inez Development. In whose name held- Keith and Sharon Rowley. Date of acquisition 22nd February 2019. Original cost $1.2 million. Estimated value as of December 2019- $1.2 million. How then could Saddam Hosein exercise the media and this country and the world, I dare say, ...with this accusation of corruption?...And waving around documents on platform.”
The Prime Minister also said it was incredible that Hosein could have run to the media with this lie. Rowley said he returned from Barbados on Thursday night and said when the allegations first surfaced, he started to doubt himself, until he returned home and checked his records.
Breach of confidentiality at IC?
Rowley said the information was filed on Form A which is a secret document and inaccessible to the public. The public could only access Form B.
“You will never see my bank account, which property I own, how much property I own or anything like that. Form B is the only form that a member of the public could look at because you cannot get access to Form A, which has very sensitive information,” he said. “So I raise the point about how could a frontline person in the Parliament who has been filing out these forms every year...so he knows what goes into Form A, .....Unless of course somebody in the Integrity Commission breaches the confidentiality as required by law and feeds that information to the Opposition. So the question is what really happened there? Is it that the shadow Attorney General had access to information, which says a lot about the security at the Integrity Commission. Is it that? Or is it that Saddam Hosein is lying to the public in order to make an intervention in the campaign in the election in Tobago on behalf of the PDP. Because it is not by accident that it (the allegations) happens this week...On the last working day before the election, strategically placed, accusation (is) on my head that I am a criminal, I am involved in corruption with Allan Warner, I got a big gift and I have hidden it from the Integrity Commission.
“So I have passed this (issue), this morning to my lawyers to determine whether I have been slandered by Saddam Hosein,” he said.
They don’t want to see
Tobago people prosper
“This (latest slander) on election weekend is the UNC’s contribution to the campaign in Tobago where they trying to support the PDP by giving Tobagonians the impression that a Tobago boy who is now Prime Minister of T&T, and have some interest in this election, I have questions to answer for criminal conduct in Tobago. And they don’t care who they destroy in the process, yuh know,” Rowley said.
Rowley said Tobagonians will know that Allan Warner and the Warner family came from a shop in Mariah Main Road. Their father was a shopkeeper, they were in business, they grew up in business, they did well here in Tobago...He (Allan) eventually got into construction and is doing quite well, so well that as a Tobago contractor, he has gone to Trinidad....,I think every Tobagonian should be proud of that....”
Rowley said the objective was to have this Tobagonian contractor blacklisted. “If they manage to get Warner blacklisted in Trinidad, their (UNC) contractor friends who they (Warner companies) competing with, would be very happy. {The aim is to have him (Warner) to] Stay in Tobago and subscribe to what has been hammered into Tobagonians as children- that black people can’t do business,” he said.
“Far from wanting Tobagonians to develop successful businesses which could mushroom in a presence in Trinidad, the UNC is busy pushing secession for Tobago...and is feeding that nonsense to the PDP politicians who would do anything for office,” the Prime Minister said.
The Prime Minister said the UNC had given up on Tobago as a political place to fish and has consistently complained that Tobago has received too much of the resources of the State.
“I don’t have to hide from anybody that Allan Warner is my business partner, as a matter of fact, I will hold out to the UNC and Mrs Persad-Bissessar in particular, is that what she would have observed is that I have friends who are decent, law-abiding citizens. And none of them build my house. None. I built my own houses. But there was a house being built in Phillipines, where that contractor run away from the country the day after the election in 2015. Another house right above us here build with pumpkin and cucumbers by the said contractor (who ran after 2015). So what they are trying to do is to rope in the PNM into what they have lived and who and what they are,” he said.
“They are hoping that enough Tobagonians could be so irresponsible to join them in this move to separate Tobago from Trinidad. Because this is what this is- attempting to get a Tobago party that is on a secession platform to do what the UNC wants done, which is to separate Tobago from Trinidad and this is why I am in this fight.
He said, “... when it comes to separating Tobago from Trinidad, I will use every sinew and muscle in my body to prevent that because the average Tobagonian is better off as an integral part of Trinidad and Tobago as against being on their own, led by those who have already led themselves astray”.
PM: I got no $500,000 benefit
He said the UNC analysis that he got a half a million dollar benefit was “absolute foolishness”. The UNC had stated that other properties in the Shirvan project had been sold for $1.6 million, while the Rowleys paid $1.2 million. But the Prime Minister said he bought the property off the drawings, that is before the construction got off the ground, and therefore paid a cheaper price because of the higher risk. He said anyone who knows anything about real estate would know that real estate purchase is rooted in negotiations and if someone is among the first purchasers from this project when drawings became available ....If you are buying at this stage on an estimated price and you happen to be an early purchaser, you get the benefit of that,” he said, because if the project fails, “what happens to your money”.
Asking why the UNC would suggest that because he and his wife purchase a property it meant that money was stolen, Rowley said his wife had worked for umpteen years sometimes seven days a week, and he had never been unemployed a day in his life except when he was at university. “I have never been to a whore house, I have never drink alcohol and (get) drunk, I minding one family, I never bought cigarettes, maybe if they should add up all that money they spent there and see if they can’t buy a jet plane,” he said
He said the UNC was also targeting the Central Bank Governor, who also brought one of the units, saying because the townhouse was built by a friend of the Prime Minister, the Governor’s professionalism and independence were in question. The PM said the UNC was also asking the Speaker of the House and her husband to explain how he (Newman George) “got” a townhouse in Shirvan ‘from the Prime Minister’s friend’”.
“So I have a friend in Tobago building townhouse and giving it away like Smarties,” the Prime Minister said, tongue in cheek.