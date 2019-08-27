Former director of intelligence at the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) Carlton Dennie last night mounted a United National Congress (UNC) platform and lambasted Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, saying he was the “worst” Prime Minister and head of the National Security Council he ever worked for.
Dennie also reiterated his claim that he was asked to fire all East Indians from the SSA.
“I am the person that they asked to fire all the East Indians from the SSA. I told them no! This made the daily newspapers. I reminded Rowley and the then minister of national security, (Edmund) Dillon, that in this country, every creed and race must find an equal place. I told them no! I am not firing any Indians!” he said.
Dennie said he was fired from his position.
He said he served under four different heads of the National Security Council during his tenure in the intelligence agency.
He described former prime minister Basdeo Panday as a “bright and intelligent man” and former PM Patrick Manning as a “diplomat and man with class”.
He said former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is an “esteemed lady full of ideas, willing to listen and work with National Security”.Turning to Rowley, Dennie said the Prime Minister is “arrogant”.
“I served under him for a little under four months, and I can tell you that he is the worst head of the National Security Council ever. He is the only head who knows nothing, wants to know nothing and does know not one thing,” he said.
“He did not know that ‘emailgate’ was fake, he said he don’t know who gave him ‘emailgate’, he said that he did not know that Stuart Young’s ministry was investigating Marlene (McDonald), he said he did not know the Stuart Young Police Service was planning to lock up Marlene. Well, if he don’t know I will tell him...because I know he is the worst Prime Minister in the history of Trinidad and Tobago. The worst!” said Dennie.
He said he was invited to join the Security Intelligence Agency in 1997 because of his vast knowledge in electronics and communication technology and from there he joined the SSA where he served as director of intelligence.
Dennie said he was “ashamed” of the tenure of former national security minister Edmund Dillon.
He said “in good faith” he advised Dillon that the SSA Act did not made provision for an interim director and he was fired.
He said he took Dillon to court and “the court opined that Dillon could read, but he cannot understand”.
“Being a former soldier myself, I felt so ashamed of Dillon’s tenure as minister of national security, which was a total disaster. The murder rate went up, the detection rate went down, while Dillon kept mumbling and fumbling about his security apparatus, until he totally lost his way, and Rowley had to run him from the ministry.
“As a former soldier, can you imagine how I am feeling, seeing a soldier fail so spectacularly. Well I want to tell Dillon, I mean soldier to soldier, you will go down as the worst minister of national security in the history of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Dennie.
He said there are solutions to the runaway crime problem that is plaguing the country.
He introduced an anti-crime solution that was created which he said will significantly reduce the crime rate, decrease the fear of crime, and ultimately increase the detection rate.
Dennie said “ViPO” is the acronym for virtual police officer.
He said it is impossible for a police officer to be everywhere, but with the implementation of ViPO that is now possible.
ViPO, he said, makes every citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who can use a cellphone a virtual police officer.
He said the foundation of ViPO rests upon a powerful, highly sophisticated software that operates in cyberspace that allows the people to pass information secretly on crime, without being detected.
He said the technology will assist in actually investigating and solving crime online, “using your cellphone, your laptop, ipad—wherever you are”.
He said persons would also be able to make reports without going to the police station.
Dennie said he and his computer experts were invited to Silicon Valley, California, USA to present on ViPO and a reputable company that builds 80 per cent of the software for the British intelligence agencies was so impressed that they began to build the software.
Dennie provided details on ViPO as he noted almost everyone owns and carries a cellphone.
He said once these phones have the ViPO app, the video taken from all the phones in a geo-fenced area will stream live to the ViPO headquarters.
ViPO, he said, will be passing real time information to the actual police on the ground, while the bandits not only have to try to escape from the real police, they also have to escape the virtual police as well—that is everybody in that area.
He urged the people to vote for the UNC and Persad-Bissessar.
“The UNC has gone the way of using emerging technologies to deter crime. Not to shoot and kill the black youth in the street, as this Rowley PNM is currently doing, not to introduce legislation as the Bail Bill to lock up the little black boy who has lost his way. The PNM government is still stuck in the dark ages,” said Dennie.