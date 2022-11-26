‘They used the Coast Guard to stop us’

FIVE Cameroonians who fled their home country, after allegedly being threatened with death by military forces there, were detained by immigration officials at Piarco International Airport on Wednesday.

They have since been issued with deportation orders by the Immigration Department, their passports seized and told that they are to be deported.

But if this were to be done, the five said they will certainly be killed upon their return.

Now attorneys are seeking an audience with Chief Immigration Officer Charmaine Gandhi-Andrews in an attempt to prevent the repatriations.