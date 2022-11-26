‘They used the Coast Guard to stop us’

The sworn witness statement of the brother-in-law of trapped diver Fyzal Kurban contradicts the evidence given on Thursday by Paria manager Michael Wei regarding the events of February 25.
Wei insisted that Paria never prevented anyone from attempting rescue dives, and that the incident management team, of which he was a part, never instructed the Coast Guard to prevent a rescue.
And he said multiple times that it was only “alleged” that rescue divers went into the pipeline to try saving the men who eventually drowned because Paria never allowed a rescue attempt.
But this is not the recollection of Ronald Ramoutar, the brother-in-law of Kurban.
In his statement posted on the website of the commission of enquiry into the Paria tragedy, Ramoutar, a certified diver, said he got a call at 5 p.m. that Friday that “Fyzee went diving and is missing”.
He said he went to Pointe-a-Pierre immediately, met Michael Kurban, Corey Crawford and others, and they went out to Berth 6.
“While going out we started to gears up and to rig up our tanks. It took about 20 minutes to arrive at the Berth. When we arrived there, we were told multiple times that we don’t have permission to enter the water. This was being told to us by Paria personnel. They saw us in diving gears and knew we were going to dive. We still weren’t sure if the men were in the pipeline or in the water,” he said.
Ramoutar said, “Michael and them had a few words back and forth. I just went into the water. I went first and then Cory came into the water afterwards. Michael was still in the Adventure X. This is LMCS’ boat. The Barge was very noisy, there was a lot of equipment running. Cory and I proceeded with caution to the hyperbaric chamber (“chamber”). We were looking for the current in the water to see if there was any suction pulling. We did not observe this.
“I therefore proceeded with caution into the chamber. I heard a voice calling and a knocking. Then I climbed up into the chamber. I looked into the pipeline. I saw Christopher. He was covered in oil but I recognised him. He is my neighbour. When he saw me he got a bit scared. He pulled back. I had on my full diving gear and he didn’t recognise me. He asked who is you? I then bent down and I told him my name. Then he knew who I was.
“I held on to him and tried to pull him up but he was too slippery. Cory came in at this time. I asked him to come and help. Both of us held onto him but he was still slipping off. I looked inside the chamber and I saw a piece of rope hanging. I tied two loops onto the rope and told him to put his foot and help climb out. When he did this, we got him out.”
Four-tap emergency
Ramoutar added, “He (Boodram) kept telling us that Fyzee is right behind. His face and everything was covered with oil. He sat down for a couple of seconds and I told Cory to carry him out. I remained in the chamber for about ten minutes to see if anyone was coming out of the pipeline.
“It had a chain block hanging from the chamber to inside the pipeline. This is what Christopher used to bang. I tapped the pipeline with a four tap emergency using the chain block. This is a code used by divers for emergencies. I felt the vibration of four taps coming back from inside the pipeline. I did this code a few times and every time I got the same response.
“After ten minutes, I realised that nobody wasn’t coming up so I went to get more assistance. When I reached back on the surface Michael, Corey and I discussed it and we knew what we had to do. At this point, we knew that everyone was in the pipeline because Christopher told us this and that they were in an air pocket. We decided to go inside the pipeline. We had a tank with a hose on it called a hooka. Three of us proceeded in the chamber.
“Michael is the one who volunteered to go inside the pipeline. He was breathing with the hooka. Corey and I assisted him with the hooka. We held the tank and he went in with the hose or hooka. He went as far as he could and it had no more hose. We tugged him to let him know no more hose. When he came back out he told us he reached a little after the elbow and saw nothing. He didn’t take anything out of the pipeline. I recall that Christopher had a tank with him. Michael did not say if he saw any obstructions.”
A new plan
Ramoutar said another diver, Conan Beddoe, arrived at the site.
“Michael, Conan and I had decided to go back. The new plan was that Michael would go with one tank with two regulators and two second stage so that two persons could breathe out of the same tank. The plan was that Conan and I would stay in the habitat and tender the rope that would be attached to Michael. When we reached there and discussed it inside the chamber, Michael wasn’t feeling comfortable because he was low on air and we decided to abort that dive.”
He said the divers surfaced and started making phone calls to get other divers and other equipment.
Ramoutar said a drive boat arrived, fully equipped with breathing masks and air hoses.
“We planned a rescue dive. Conan volunteered to go inside the pipeline with commercial equipment. When we were about to start the dive we were told by Paria officials to wait until the Coast Guard divers arrived.
“The Coast Guard diver came around after 8 p.m. and they were briefed by Paria official and their response was that they did not have the equipment to go inside because they were not trained for that. These were Coast Guard divers. We decided to stick to our plan to go in but we were told by Paria official that we didn’t have permission to go into the pipeline. They used the Coast Guard to stop us. The Coast Guard was armed. They came around and let us know that we couldn’t go into the pipe,” he said.
Ramoutar said that at some point on Saturday, he left to attend a meeting which was planned with Energy Minister Stuart Young and the families of the divers.
“I attended this meeting. The families of the divers were at the meeting. The CEO of Paria was also there and Minister Young. They were telling us that they were doing a lot for the rescue and after a while I spoke. They didn’t realise that there was somebody at the site.
“I told them that there were a lot of delays and hold up the whole night and the morning and nothing was being done. The Paria officials kept on saying that everything is being done and saying that right now rescues are going on. I spoke up and let them know that nothing is being done, that I was there the entire night. I told them that they were waiting on permits and why do you need permits for an emergency?”
The first body
Ramoutar said he returned to Berth 6 on Sunday morning. Nothing was happening. And that evening, he said, “I saw the media conference with Paria on my phone where it was announced that the mission had now moved from rescue to recovery.”
“On Monday morning, Paria officials came with Special Forces to Berth 6 and requested LMCS personnel to leave. We refused and they took our phones and gave them to the LMCS’ supervisors to take to Badger Docks. We were on LMCS’ vessel Sunny Day and Paria asked that it be moved to a further location. When we reached there, Paria put tarpaulin in front of where they were going to work to block us off from seeing anything. We were still able to see from some positions on the boat.
“Paria started to pump around 12 midday on Monday from Berth 5. They had a lot of delays with the hose. After a while, we saw water coming out from the riser at Berth 6 in the evening. We then started to see debris like tanks and after we saw bodies came out. When the bodies came out and hit the ground”.
The first body to come out was that of Fyzal Kurban.