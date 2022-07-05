They were good boys

RELATIVES of the three men shot dead by the police on Saturday said yesterday they were innocent, industrious, lovable and had surrendered with their arms up and knew Jesus.
A fourth man, Triston “Ratty” Springer, was injured in the shooting while two others were unharmed and in police custody up to last night.
According to figures from the Crime and Problem Analysis branch of the TTPS, there have been 19 police killings for the year to date (January-present), compared to 21 in 2021 and 39 in 2020.
The Express met with the families of the three recent police killings at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, where their bodies were taken to be examined later this week to determine their exact cause of death.
The men, Fabien Richards, 21, Leonardo Williams, 17, and Isaiah Roberts, 24, were killed when they allegedly opened fire on police in the vicinity of Republic Bank along Independence Square around 3.20 a.m. Saturday.
Police said they received a report about the men seen “brandishing guns” while in a white Toyota Aqua. Officers on duty in the capital said they saw the car and, while attempting to intercept it, they were fired on.
Officers said they fired back and the car crashed into a wall near Republic Bank at the corner of Independence Square and Chacon Street.
They said there were six people in the car at the time.
Three of them were killed, one was seriously injured and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he remained in critical condition up to last night while two others who were not harmed were taken into police custody.
Special and lovable
Lucky Joseph, Leonardo Williams’s mother, said he was a special child who did not “rob, drink, smoke and was lovable”.
She said while he did not smoke or drink alcohol he sold cigarettes and was to have collected his identification card yesterday as he was expected to begin training at the Civilian Conservation Corps yesterday as well.
She claimed that some of his former secondary and primary school teachers had been inconsolable since his death on Saturday morning.
She said he left home on Friday night to attend a birthday party at Richplain Road, Diego Martin. She said while at the party he and the others became hungry and decided to go to KFC on Independence Square. She said she was told that while on their way a police car appeared behind their own and they were ordered to stop, but they did not.
Asked why they did not stop, she said she did not know.
She said as the chase continued the police began firing at them from the Lighthouse and the chase only ended when driver of the Aqua crashed the vehicle opposite Republic Bank.
Nicole Richards, the mother of Fabien Richards, said she always warned him of the dangers outside.
“These boys knew about Jesus and they were good boys. In fact, Fabien was a staunch Christian,” she said.
She said the family planned to make a report to the Police Complaints Authority.
“We have to get justice,” she said.
Michelle John, Isaiah Roberts’s grandmother, said he was supposed to head to New York, USA, on Wednesday to meet his mother.