‘They will carry this country forward’

AT a time when incidents of school violence have increased in frequency and intensity, one man’s faith in the country’s youth has been bolstered following acts of kindness by three schoolchildren.
On the afternoon of March 17, the visually impaired Marlon Parieaho was on his way to pick up his daughters from school when he crossed paths with not one, but three young people, who in his words “possess the empathy, intelligence and compassion to carry this country forward”.
Parieaho’s subsequent Facebook post in which he praised the children went viral and his inbox was swamped with positive messages.
As a result, one of the young people, Kendall David Acres, 17, a Form Four pupil of St Joseph Secondary School (formerly Curepe Junior Secondary) was acknowledged for his act of service during his school’s assembly on Friday.
Parieaho, 42, is an acting corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
He lost his sight to glaucoma at the age of 31 and uses a cane.
Over the past few weeks, he has been travelling from his home in San Juan in the afternoons to pick up his children from school in St Joseph.
Parieaho, who lobbies for the rights of visually impaired persons, has been vocal about the callous attitudes that they are often subjected to by some members of the public.
As he was making his way along Saddle Road to the Priority Bus Route on March 17, two schoolgirls asked him how far he was going.
“I’m going to take a bus route maxi to St Joseph,” he said to the girls. “I responded, not really believing schoolchildren gave people with visual impairment the time of day, much less for guided assistance,” Parieaho wrote in his post.
The girls guided Parieaho to the bus route.
Upon helping him into a maxi they gave the driver specific directions.
“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. These two teens...were genuinely concerned for my welfare,” said Parieaho who was unable to get their names.
On arriving at St Joseph, Parieaho readied himself for the most demanding part of his journey which involved crossing three busy roads and taking a long walk along a steep incline.
As he padded his cane along the edge of the sidewalk, Acres, who was with his friends, offered to help.
To Parieaho’s surprise, Acres guided him all the way up to his daughters’ school, then accompanied them back to the bus route—a journey of around 30 minutes.
He even flagged a maxi for Parieaho and his two daughters.
“He is truly one of many youths in this country who is a spark of hope in a place where the darkness of aggression, poverty and lack of education appears to be otherwise prevalent,” Parieaho wrote in his Facebook post.
“There is still hope. Well done students. Some parents somewhere are indeed doing a great job,” wrote Dion Richardson in response to the post.
“It’s about time the positive stories get shared publicly and not just talked about privately. A heartfelt thank you to Kendall Acres and also to the two young ladies before him. Continue to make a positive contribution to society,” added Veraline Sylvester.
Parents beamed with pride
“This positive news has come at the right time,” a person who preferred to remain anonymous, and who is familiar with the school and Acres told the Sunday Express. “St Joseph Secondary has been the centre of negative publicity as recently as January 4 and 5 when there was a walkout by teachers. The school is smack dab in the middle of ‘Bangladesh’ which is not a safe area. Police have been in and out of the school...because of security concerns.”
Acres’ parents beamed with pride upon learning of their son’s actions.
“I always tell my children: ‘do good and good will follow you’. I myself always try to do good,” said his father, CEPEP worker Penfield Acres.
The shy and reserved Kendall, who has assisted others in the past and said he was happy to help Parieaho.
“In the maxi I had a big smile on my face after helping him,” he recalled.
The new friends reunited again on Friday at the very spot they first met two weeks ago.
The minute Acres caught sight of Parieaho with his walking cane he rushed over to his side.
“I’m tempted to help him again,” he said before shaking Parieaho’s hand.
Acres’ dreams for the future are modest; he wants to provide for his family and close friends.
Although he never expected public recognition for helping Parieaho, he hopes it inspires others.
“There is still good out there, we have to have hope and walk with God by our side,” he said.