Thieves butcher $10,000 bull

Robbers butchered a farmer’s prized bull and escaped with meat valued at $10,000 last Friday night.
The robbers slaughtered the animal in the pasture where Princes Town breeder Batalal Nanan had tied the animal for the night.
Nanan, 55, met the scene of the slaughter on Saturday morning when he went to an open area in the vicinity of Obsession Bar, at Buen Intento Road, where he had tied the bull.
A farmer for more than 25 years, Nanan said he was devastated when he saw only the head and intestines of the animal. Even the rope with which it was tied was stolen.
He told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday: “I am at a loss, and still cannot cope with what I saw when I went out that morning. I nearly fainted away when I saw that scene. I had that animal from a baby and it was just terrible to see what people could do. They killed it and took all the meat, and parcel it in about half-hour. They so bad-minded that they took the rope and all.”
Nanan said the bull was aggressive, but he had tied it tightly at the horns for his easy handling.
CCTV footage captured a black Toyota Hilux in the street around 11 p.m.
Nanan believes the perpetrators were scouting the area days before the crime.
“The neighbours said sometime last week men in a black van drove in the street and was asking about the owner of the bull but no one came to speak to me directly,” he said.
It is believed that more than one robber came that night to butcher the animal, which was approximately 1,400 pounds live weight and approximately 700 pounds dead weight.
Nanan told the Express that last year he was also victimised by criminals.
“That time they stole a baby cattle. They took it up and put in a vehicle and drove off but it is heart-breaking to witness what has been done this time,” he said.
A police report stated that PC Basdeo and a party of the Princes Town CID, and PC Steele of the Praedial Larceny Squad responded.
The officers interviewed several people, reviewed CCTV footage and received useful information.
PC Goolcharan and CSI personnel also visited the scene. PC Steele of the Praedial Larceny Squad is continuing enquiries.
Anyone with information can contact the Princes Town police at 655-2231; contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477); 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.