Things can’t stay the way they are

IN THE SENATE
“It is time for a change. Things cannot remain as they are.”
So said Independent Senator Anthony Vieira as he concluded the piloting of his private motion calling for reform of the service commissions.
“The service commissions are not sacred cows. If they need upgrade or repair, if they have out-lived their usefulness as currently formatted, it is our duty to do something about it,” Vieira said in the Senate yesterday.
“Everyone in the value chain, whether upstream or downstream, is unhappy. They feel inadequate, they feel frustrated because of shortcomings in the system,” he said. “A more practical result-oriented approach is needed.”
Vieira said when one considered how in another country a certain president and his captains had been able to fire, transfer and micro-manage career civil servants in that country’s administration, one sees the wisdom in guarding against political victimisation, patronage and clientelism (by having a body such as the service commission).
But he said this assumes that the disciplinary regime in the service commissions was operating in a timely, efficient and effective manner. However, this did not appear to be the case.
Noting that everyone kicks the can down the road, Vieira said regardless of who is to blame, the end result was a systemic failure to enforce and maintain discipline within the public sector.
He said discipline was the foundation on which every workplace functioned and the enforcement of discipline was fundamental for good order and a peaceful environment. He said discipline motivated employees to respect their organisations.
“It is no secret,” he said that disciplinary proceedings get stuck in internal processes for years at the service commissions and there was a huge backlog.
Vieira said former Independent senator Ian Roach once told him about leaving for South Africa in 1994 and ten years later, after his return, he was able to pick up and carry on with a case that had started before he left and “all the while that person who was being disciplined was on full pay”.
Discipline in public sector
has broken down
Vieira said his motion was not about assigning blame but about improving public service delivery.
He said while he recognised the professionalism and competence of many public servants, the service commissions were akin to a boat which was designed with noble intent (i.e. to protect public servants from political interference).
However, he said, after sailing for 58 years, the boat had become “aged, faulty and leaking” and there was a need to determine whether this vessel had outlived its usefulness and was no longer fit for service.
“There is a strong correlation between prosperous countries and those that have the strongest institutions... Resistance to change is an inherent characteristic of institutions. By failing to adapt to the needs and circumstances of the day, institutions are capable of hindering progress in society and failure to act can lead to stagnation and political decay,” Vieira stated.
He said the country deserved a public service that can respond professionally and in a timely way.
“If we care about the delivery of the public service in Trinidad and Tobago, we cannot, not after having been made aware of systemic flaws, choose not to see them or to deal with them,” said the senator.