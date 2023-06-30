Third Appeal panel to hear EMBD case

A NEW panel of Appeal Court judges will have to hear a challenge brought by five contracting companies in the multimillion-dollar “cartel claim” involving the Estate Management and Business Development Company (EMBD).
Justice Maria Wilson, who was part of the second panel of judges, yesterday took a final decision to recuse herself from presiding over the appeal after being informed last Saturday that her brother, attorney Fulton Wilson, was a member of the EMBD’s board of directors from 2015 to 2021.
Reiterating that she had announced the decision on Monday, Justice Wilson said while she had the ability to act impartially in the appeal, she still had to step down based on the public’s perception of her brother’s link to the State board.
“I am patently aware of the oath I took when I became a judge, which is to administer justice without fear or favour. I am able to perform my judicial duties with independence and impartiality in this appeal, however, that is not an issue as acknowledged by both parties. The question and the test to be applied in relation to my recusal is whether the fair-minded and informed observer would conclude whether there is a real possibility of bias,” said the judge.
She stated that the impartiality of the court had to be maintained and, therefore, it was in the best interest of everyone involved and the administration of justice that she step down as part of the panel.
The consequence of this however is that Justices Nolan Bereaux and Mark Mohammed must also step down and have the appeal heard before a new panel.
Lawyers differ
While the judge had announced her decision on Monday, attorneys representing the EMBD had asked for the opportunity to file “notes” and make oral submissions as to why she was not required to step down. Those submissions were heard on Tuesday at the Waterfront Judicial Centre, Port of Spain.
Even though EMBD’s attorneys believed Justice Wilson was not required to recuse herself, Senior Counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, who is leading the case for the contractors, had a different point of view.
The unveiling circumstances were “unfortunate”, he said, but given its nature, he felt it was in the best interest of justice that the judge should step down to prevent the perception of apparent bias.
Prior to the appeal being heard by Justices Bereaux, Mohammed and Wilson, it was heard by Justices Mira Dean-Armorer and Ronnie Boodoosingh in 2021.
Dean-Armorer and Boodoosingh however were unable to come to a unanimous decision.
Given the latest ruling, a third panel will now have to rehear submissions and arrive at a determination. A case management conference is expected to take place before the new panel sometime next week.
‘Vulgar’ statements
by Moonilal
An emergency hearing of the appeal was called on June 23 after Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who is part of the substantive claim, questioned on a political stage in Aranjuez, on June 19, whether Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was “in cahoots” with the Appeal Court judges.
One week before, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, the Prime Minister said the Appeal Court had delivered judgment against the contractors and Moonilal, and they each had 45 days within which to file their defences, in preparation for trial at the High Court.
The court was however not scheduled to deliver its ruling until today at 2 p.m.
The delivery of that judgment has since been scrapped.
Prior to Justice Wilson yesterday making her final decision to recuse, the justices described the statements made by Dr Moonilal as nothing short of “vulgar”. They also criticised the statements made by the Prime Minister on the progress of the case, saying it was totally inaccurate.
“We have a degree of confidence that right-minded persons would know the panel acted properly,” Justice Mohammed said.
After Rowley made his statement, attorneys for the contractors had written to the court to complain. But yesterday, Justice Bereaux said instead of doing this, the attorneys could have simply written to lawyers on the other side and question exactly what the Prime Minister was speaking of.
“A simple phone call would have sufficed,” he said.
Justice Bereaux also said that prosecuting Moonilal for the offence of scandalising the court was inappropriate in the circumstances. He suggested that such a prosecution would affect citizens’ free speech rights and would affect public trust and confidence in the Judiciary.
“As the Judiciary, we must be open to public criticism. We must suffer silently while puerile comments are made by the misguided,” he added.