TRINIDAD and Tobago is now “in the grips” of its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the battle continuing against the super-infectious Delta variant.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed yesterday that the Ministry’s pandemic medical team gave notice that the third wave of the virus was underway.
Speaking at the Ministry’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Deyalsingh said “given where this wave could take us” the Ministry will take up direct management of the Covid-19 emergency operations centres (EOCs).
The centres connected to the five regional health authorities (RHAs) will now be coordinated from the ministry, he said.
The approach facilitates greater cooperation between non-State and State agencies and allows for “scarce” resources to be found and managed, he added.
The effort will be managed by the Minister and Patti-Ann Williams and the EOCs will serve a central role in managing the new wave.
This coordination has already led to the Covid-19 Intensive Care Units (ICUs) being increased by 13 beds, Deyalsingh said.
“This is a useful tool in an emergency or crisis, whether it’s a disaster in the form of a natural event like a hurricane or earthquake, where you’re managing a mass casualty event,” he said.
“It helps us to manage scarce resources, find scarce resources and it also enables us to work with other State and non-State actors like the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management), Army, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Red Cross, to find resources at short notice, corral these resources and send them to where you have an emergency, to either mitigate risk or prevent something untoward happening.” Deyalsingh said.
He pleaded again for people to get vaccinated and respect the public health regulations, as he noted T&T’s current seven-day rolling average of more than 500 new infections per day.
The beds took seven to five days to become operational and this will now be the normal rate for bringing ICU beds into the system, the Minister said.
Burden of care
Not only are people not getting vaccinated but they are also waiting until a late stage of sickness develops before seeking medical care, Deyalsingh said.
He said this late action puts the burden of care on the treatment centres and ICUs and asked people not to wait to seek help.
The Minister said there was one instance where a doctor spent an hour begging a patient to seek treatment and was unsuccessful.
Deyalsingh said vaccination rates were still low but no change is intended at this time to the Government’s vaccination policy, as the process remains voluntary.
“The vaccination programme is voluntary. We ask people to come in to be vaccinated, those 12 and over,” Deyalsingh said.
He recalled that public outreach saw RHAs going door-to-door, while religious bodies and businesses were hosting mass vaccinations drives.
“This weekend we will be having our final retail establishment drive which starts on Friday and which would take us about the middle of December, but vaccinations will continue throughout the 109 health centres,” the Minister said.
He said under the current wave, “it is now imperative that even for the vaccinated, that the three Ws also apply”.
“Don’t let your guard down even if you’re vaccinated. If you’re vaccinated as an individual or as a family, don’t let your guard down at this time,” Deyalsingh warned.
“For the unvaccinated, it now means without the extra level of protection that a vaccine gives you, it means now you have to be doubly and more stringent in your hand washing, your masking and your social distancing. It means you literally have to be only outside for really important tasks, like working, going to the pharmacy, going to the grocery because you’re unvaccinated. That’s a choice you’ve made. We understand that. We respect it. We may not agree with it but we respect it,” he added.