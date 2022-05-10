NINETEEN years after his wife died while giving birth, her widower will be receiving compensation from a gynaecologist who was found liable by the court of negligently causing her death.
The Privy Council in London, England, yesterday dismissed the final appeal of Dr Kong Sheik Achong Low, who took his fight all the way to this country’s highest court, claiming he was not responsible for the woman’s death.
But judges—Lords Hodge, Kitchin, Leggatt, Burrows and Dame Nicola Davies—disagreed with submissions presented by his attorneys and instead upheld the rulings of both the High and Appeal Court.
Achong Low had suffered his first legal defeat in 2012 when Justice Ricky Rahim found him liable for the death of Karen Lezama in 2003 and ordered that the doctor compensate her widower, Brian Lezama.
Instead of doing so, the doctor had filed an appeal against the High Court ruling which was again dismissed by Justices of Appeal Nolan Bereaux, Rajendra Narine and Mark Mohammed in 2018.
By that time Achong Low had already paid a sum of money into the court that represented the compensation a High Court Master found was appropriate to be paid to the woman’s husband.
With his third defeat yesterday, that quantum as well as any interest that had been accrued must now be paid to Brian Lezama.
In the 2018 Appeal Court ruling, even though the court had found there were errors in the original ruling of Justice Rahim, the panel unanimously held he was correct overall when it came to Achong Low’s negligence and therefore arrived at the correct conclusion.
Lezama, 41, died while giving birth to her fourth child, who was stillborn, in April 6, 2003 at Stanley’s Nursing Home in St Clair. Her widower had testified at trial that his wife was a “known bleeder” and had gestational diabetes. He claimed that the doctor failed to do blood investigations on his wife and also failed to have sufficient blood on hand at the clinic considering her condition.
The doctor’s defence
Achong Low on the other hand said he was unaware of the woman’s condition as well as complications during her other three pregnancies.
At the Privy Council his attorneys argued the Appeal Court did not properly analyse the evidence and expert opinion and therefore, the court erred when it found Achong Low did not properly diagnose Lezama and its findings on her likely cause of death.
However, the British law lords disagreed with this argument. Instead, the panel was in unanimous agreement with the local Appeal Court judges.
“We disagree. We are satisfied that the court carefully analysed the facts and the evidence of the experts and properly concluded on the evidence that the appellant was negligent in his treatment of Mrs Lezama,” the judgment stated.
It went on to add that the Appeal Court was correct in its findings of fact and of Achong Low’s negligence.
“The duty to treat Mrs Lezama was that of the appellant, the emergency was his as the treating clinician,” the judgment said.
The judgment said it was undisputed Lezama suffered PPH immediately after the still birth which led to disseminated intra-vascular coagulopathy (DIC)—a rare and serious condition that disrupts blood flow—and causes death.
“The Court of Appeal, in approaching the issue of causation, rightly considered the evidence not only of the clinicians but also that of Mrs Lezama’s husband who graphically described the bleeding, the nature of and the amount of blood lost by his wife and the chaos in the delivery room,” the judgment read.
Achong Low was represented by attorneys Ian Benjamin SC, and Pierre Rudder while Brian Lezama was represented by attorneys Theresa Hadad, Patricia Dindyal and Nera Narine.