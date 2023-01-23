Third pan win for Guaico Presbyterian

Making the trek from the north-eastern neck of the woods, the Guaico Presbyterian Primary School steel orchestra yesterday secured a hat-trick, or third victory, at the National Schools Panorama 2023 championships (primary schools category), at Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS), Port of Spain.
To compound it, as the sounds of steelband, tassa, horns and whistles rang out, the 200-plus-strong supporters emerged victorious for the Best Cheering Squad. They sported white T-shirts with the hookline from the late soca artiste Blaxx’s (Dexter Stewart) “Same Way”.
Basking in the afterglow of their sweet success were principal Margaret Gopaul-Mohammed and arranger Triston Marcano. They were among the first official winners for the 2023 edition of Carnival dubbed the “Mother of All Carnivals”.
Previously, the band emerged champions in 2020 with their rendition of “Savannah Grass” by Kees and, in 2019, they won the trophy playing soca artiste Nailah Blackman’s “Iron Love” which was arranged by Kayle Noel.
Asked to share her sentiments, Gopaul-Mohammed said: “We are so thrilled. We got up at 6.30 a.m. to leave Guaico. We got here by 8.30 a.m. A few parents turned up late. It was worth it. We are happy. The pupils, pannists, teachers and parents and well-wishers are just so elated. We are ecstatic.”
She also paid kudos to Marcano, a pannist with Phase II Pan Groove, and described him as “a giant”.
She said: “I admire his commitment to the children. He would leave Port of Spain and drive to Guaico. It’s a labour of love. I tell him, ‘You are small in stature. But a giant in pan’.” She also said they chose Blaxx’s “Same Way” since it promoted camaraderie and encouraged the pupils to think, respect, love and appreciate one another.
In the secondary schools category Naps Combined, which features pupils from Naparima Girls’ High School and Naparima College, topped the ten finalists.
Winners’ row
School — Selection/Artiste
1. Guaico Presbyterian School Orchestra— “Same Way” — Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)
2. Santa Maria Roman Catholic Primary School— “Trouble In The Morning” —V’ghn
3. Success RC Steel Orchestra— “Famalay” Skinny Fabulous, Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin, Khari Codrington
3. St Gabrielites Steel Orchestra— “Happy Place” —Lyrikal
5. Vance River RC School— “Mash Up” — Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)
6. Febeau Government Primary School Pan Giants— “Year For Love” — Voice (Aaron St Louis)
7. Couva Anglican— “Mash Up” — Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)
7. Tamana RC Pioneers— “Out and Bad” —Voice (Aaron St Louis)
9. Carenage Boys Government Primary School— “Mash Up” — Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)
10. St Mary’s Government Primary School Steel Orchestra— “Mash Up” —Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)