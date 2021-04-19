Third person in fiery car crash dies

A THIRD person involved in Sunday's fiery crash along Western Main Road, Westmoorings, has died at hospital.
Isaiah Luke died while undergoing treatment at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
Driver Jorrel Williams, 19, of Belleron Street, Point Cumana died at the scene. His front seat passenger Justin Haynes, 20, also of Point Cumana, was pronounced dead at hospital.
A fourth person, identified only as Toy, remains in critical condition.
The men were trapped when Williams' lost control and crashed into a fence post causing the vehicle to explode.
They were heard screaming for help inside the burning vehicle. Other motorists attempted to assist but the Express was informed the flames were too intense.
Minutes later, fire officers arrived at the scene, extinguished the blaze and were able to get the men out of the car.
Police reports state that around 4.50 a.m., the men were travelling in a blue Hyundai Elantra car at a high speed in a westerly direction along the Western Main Road in Westmoorings.
On reaching the Westmoorings Bridge, police said the driver lost control and hit a fence post, causing the vehicle to spin out of control.
The vehicle then ignited, trapping them inside.
PM saddened
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said he was saddened by the news of the fatal accident in his constituency.
“Trying hard to cope with the many challenges as they come. Just heard of an accident in my constituency where persons were burnt to death in a motor vehicle. May we all be given the strength to carry each burden that we are called upon to bear. My thoughts go out to the affected families and communities in this time of great sadness.”