For the third time, OWTU’s Patriotic Energies and Technologies did not come up to scratch.
The union’s proposals for acquiring the Guaracara refinery fell short, again, and required a “huge government outlay” of TT$5 billion to $6 billion.
This was essentially the reason provided by Minister of Finance Colm Imbert for the Government’s rejection of the company’s most recent proposal.
“Essentially we could not accept the proposal because the burden on the Government was just too onerous and would take us back to where we were.... We were being asked to pay $5 billion to buy back our own asset and give it away for nothing and allowed it to be mortgaged to a third-party,” he said at a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre yesterday.
Asked whether this was the end of the road for negotiations between the Government and Patriotic on this matter, Imbert said: “Yes”.
It’s therefore back to the open market. Asked whether he preferred a sale or lease arrangement, Imbert said, “We want a re-start of the refinery.”
Option A
Imbert recalled the Government had given Patriotic a February 5 deadline to submit a firm binding commitment for the purchase of the refinery. But rather than submitting a firm binding commitment on February 5, Patriotic submitted “an indicative proposal” which involved two options — a tax credit purchase facility and a receivables purchase agreement, he said.
Imbert said the Divisions of the Ministry of Finance which deal with economic management and debt management analysed the two proposals and prepared a discussion paper for the Minister of Finance which was subsequently submitted to the Cabinet.
Imbert said the first option required the Government to issue tax credits to Patriotic in the amount of US$750 million. The tax credits would be divisible which would mean that the US$750 million worth of tax credits could be divided into smaller amounts and could be transferable so that Patriotic would be able to sell them to any party. When the Government issues these tax credits Patriotic would transfer them to Credit Suisse which would then be empowered to sell the tax credits at a rate of US$100 million per year. Imbert said Credit Suisse would be able to sell the tax credits to anybody it pleases (for instance, Shell or BP), and the tax credits can then be used to offset any tax liability that the entity has.
Imbert said one of the interesting points picked up by the Ministry’s technocrats is that Credit Suisse was asking for US$700 million of the US$750 million, with the remaining US$50 million (TT$340 million) going to Patriotic to be sold as they see fit. “The implications of this option is that the revenue of the Government would be reduced by $5 billion....This represents $5 billion in revenue forgone and would essentially be a gift of $5 billion from the Government to Patriotic,” Imbert stated.
Imbert said the second implication that the technocrats pointed out was that pursuant to the Government’s US$750 million in tax credits to Patriotic which would be transferred to Credit Suisse, Patriotic would receive free access to the assets of Guaracara and Paria at no cost to them. “All expenses and risks will be borne by the Government in the form of the initial capital of $5 billion in tax credit. The third point the technocrats determined is that after the Government has issued $5 billion and tax credits which Credit Suisse can then sell on the open market.. Patriotic will own the assets on a free and clear basis and will be able to pledge them, mortgage them for future financing at no risk to them. And the greatest risk to the Government and I daresay the country would be the loss by Patriotic of the State assets that they did not pay for,” Imbert said.
Option B
Imbert said Option B proposed by Patriotic required the execution of a receivables purchase agreement between Patriotic and Credit Suisse where the purchasers agree to buy the assets in the form of receivables from Trinidad Petroleum for approximately US$500 million. Trinidad Petroleum will then transfer the title of the assets to Patriotic upon execution of the agreement, he said, adding that payments for the assets would be made in accordance with a deferred payment schedule. It is the Government rather than Patriotic which would service the financing payments over time, he said.
“The Government would be required to make annual budgetary allocations of $864 million Trinidad dollars or US$127 million annually for seven years to service this obligation. The implications of this are that the Government will be required to co-sign the financial arrangement, in other words to act as a guarantor,” Imbert said.
He said because the annual payments are in US dollars there is a foreign exchange risk as well as forex leakage in this second option. Again in this option Patriotic gets free access to the assets at the expense of the Government and would be able to mortgage them for future financing at no risk, with the greatest risk to the Government being the loss by Patriotic of the State asset that it (Patriotic) did not pay for, Imbert said.
“In both instances the Government is required to finance both options in the sum of the US dollar equivalent of $5 billion in the first option and $6 billion in the second sun second option,” he added.
Uncertain market
Imbert said Cabinet deliberated and considered the fact that the refinery was a loss-making enterprise and that the country and the Government could no longer afford the billion-dollar losses of the refinery. “This proposal which is not an offer will take us right back to where we began,” he said. The Cabinet decided to revert to the previous decision whereby Petroleum Holdings would return to the open market to invite fresh proposals for the sale or lease of the refinery. He said the next step is that a request for proposals is going to be prepared within the next three weeks, it would come to Cabinet for a sign-off on the general principles and then Trinidad Petroleum will invite proposals afresh for the lease or sale of the refinery.
Asked what expectation the Government had given the global environment, Imbert said: “We will only know that when we go out.” He said it was an uncertain and difficult market. He noted that the budget was pegged as a US$45 a barrel oil price and yesterday Brent was US$63 or $64 and that Heritage crude fetched usually one or two dollars below that. He added that he heard from the Minister of Energy that they got a price higher than Brent on one of the shipments.
Speaking at the news conference, Energy Minister Franklin Khan said there may be space in the market for a refinery such as Guaracara. “I say that with guarded caution,” he said.