Third UNC councillor goes PNM

Marcus

Local government councillor Marcus Girdharie has filed nominations for the electoral district Marabella South/Vistabella, a seat he had held since 2019.

But this time around, Girdharie will be contesting the election as a candidate for the People’s National Movement (PNM).

Girdharie resigned as a member of the United National Congress (UNC) last month.

He was one of three UNC councillors at the San Fernando City Corporation. In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Girdharie said he was not ready to speak out on the issue. However, he confirmed that he had resigned from the UNC in May.

In a message to residents of Marabella South/Vistabella, Girdharie stated the move had become necessary to better serve the people as councillor.

He wrote: “Over my first term as your councillor I did my very best in assisting and providing you with the representation you elected me for. In the position as an Opposition councillor, I have learnt that in politics, there is the provision for ‘them’ and for ‘us’. With the establishment of the Local Government Reform, the mandate of providing for you, my residents, will be even more challenging while in opposition and I am yet to see a plan or strategy by my present party, the UNC, to place us in the majority to control SFCC.”

Girdharie stated that he had reached a juncture in his political career where it had become necessary to ask, “Do I seek to serve the people or the party?”

He wrote, “In an attempt to continue the work I have started for the betterment of the residents of Marabella South/Vistabella and, by extension, the City of San Fernando, I wish to inform you that I will be resigning from the UNC and will be joining the PNM.”

Girdharie asked that the residents look at the person he was and what he had already done and give him an opportunity to serve again. The local government election is expected to be called before August 18.

Girdharie had won the seat for the UNC in 2019, when he defeated PNM candidate Phillip Montano.

Girdharie is the latest UNC member to resign and join the PNM in recent months.

Former UNC Arima Central councillor Sheldon “Fish” Garcia resigned from the party in May, saying he had been “repeatedly and constantly disappointed” by the party.

He was followed by former UNC Warrenville/Kelly Village councillor Samuel Sankar.

The PNM began screening local government candidates on Saturday. Meanwhile, the UNC, in a news release last week, said it has begun screening hundreds of nominees who filed nominations on Thursday.

