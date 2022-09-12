‘THIS IS A MAD SCENE’

GUNMEN walked into a bar on Saturday night in St Margaret’s and sprayed bullets on patrons, killing one man.
The deceased is Kyron Marcano, 28, from Claxton Bay, St John Extension. He is the fifth man to be murdered at the weekend.
Police said gunmen entered the bar around 10.30 p.m. and opened fire on patrons, killing Marcano and wounding two other men.
Closed-circuit television camera footage showed the men wearing hooded jackets and carrying weapons, walking into the bar.
A group of women, some wearing bikinis, who were standing outside the bar, fled on seeing the gunmen.
The men turned the guns on a group of men sitting at a table inside.
One of the gunmen stood over Marcano and fired five shots, hitting him about the body.
The shooter was in the process of running away but at the doorway when Marcano began screaming for help, he walked back inside, fired five more shots and ran out.
More gunshots were heard inside before the second shooter was seen running away.
Marcano, of Zion Hill, St John’s Village, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wounded men were taken to hospital.
Police said the shooters escaped.
Brother: Who would
want him dead?
Kerdel Marcano, the deceased’s younger brother, spoke with the Express yesterday saying he was stunned by his brother’s murder and he had no clue who would have wanted him dead.
He said he and his brother typically lime at the bar since it is a popular area close to their house.
Kerdel Marcano said a neighbour informed him of his brother’s death.
He said he had arrived home from work late and reheated some dinner in the microwave but “from the time I took out the food from the microwave and took a mouthful, I heard somebody banging on the door. When I came out, it was a neighbour who told me they had now killed my brother down in St Margaret’s. I got the news after 9 p.m. We were there the night before liming, so I’m not sure why he was there.”
Kerdel Marcano said he is still trying to put together what happened, but all he knows is that his brother was shot and died at the bar.
Apart from his elder brother, he said his younger brother was in the bar, along with a few others they knew from the neighbourhood.
On a Saturday night, the bar is typically packed but, according to Marcano, it was not crowded that night.
“My brother didn’t get into trouble. He didn’t have any altercations with anybody. He worked hard because he had to support his family. My brother was self-employed. We rented cars and arranged transportation. If someone opposed my brother, he was the kind of person who would turn his back and walk away,” he said.
Marcano said since he and his brother have such a similar appearance, sometimes people get them confused. Marcano is unsure whether the bullets were meant for him on Saturday night.
“We usually hang out together by the bar, but nobody never troubled us at all. My brother doesn’t drink alcohol. He would order a Malta or Shandy. I have no idea who would want to kill him,” he said.
Marcano said his brother has two children and was expecting a third. According to him, his brother temporarily resided with him while he was building his home in Chaguanas so he could relocate with his family.
“His son recently started pre-school. His wife is heartbroken by his death and is currently staying with relatives,” he said.