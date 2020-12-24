‘This is like a dream’

Reanna Ashley Gobadan has a lot to be thankful for this Christmas.
Gobadan, the 27-year-old woman who suffered critical injuries when she was struck by a vehicle four months ago, will celebrate the holidays in her new home.
She is unable to walk without assistance, but medical experts believe Gobadan will make a full recovery.
And with the help of strangers, she was gifted a brand new home for the holidays.
Sharing her own Christmas miracle with the Express on Wednesday, she said, “I am so thankful. This is a like a dream. I never thought strangers would come into my life like this and change it forever. It is a gift I never expected.”
Gobadan lives with her mother, Jameena Chaitan.
The mother and daughter lived in a simple house built near a river in a remote village, near Grand Lagoon.
In an interview with the Express in October, Chaitan said it was difficult to take her daughter from their home to doctor’s appointments.
She said, “We have a bridge to cross, so the taxi will drop us on the road and her brother will lift her across. We have a property near the main road, but it is in disrepair and we are hoping to find a way to fix a room and bathroom there to take her. It will be easier for her.”
Chaitan said her daughter was moving around in a borrowed wheelchair.
‘It was incredible’
Gobadan’s story touched many people locally and abroad who reached out to help the family.
One person was Imam Haseeb Aziz, of the Bamboo Jamaah Masjid.
In a telephone interview last month, Aziz said he was touched by the story and read the article three times.
He contacted the family, and Gobadan’s life was changed forever.
Aziz visited an overgrown property owned by the family at Nora’s Road. And within a month, Aziz said a two-bedroom house was constructed for the mother and daughter.
The house was painted, furnished and presented to Gobadan and her mother three weeks ago.
A plywood house belonging to Gobadan’s brother next-door was also refurbished, he said.
Gobadan said, “It is now easy for me to move around inside the house. I can now get into vehicles easily to go to the doctor.”
She said she was also thankful to the dozens of people who visited her home, bearing gifts of food and medical supplies.
“I never knew Trinidad and Tobago had so many generous people. All these strangers read my story in the Express and responded. They started calling me and pledging support. It was incredible. I appreciate everyone who reached out, even if it was to say a prayer for me,” she said.
Gobadan said she will spend Christmas Day today with her family in their new home.
The fateful day
On August 9, Gobadan and her mother went to a nearby parlour and were returning home, when she attempted to cross the road and was hit by a panel van.
Closed circuit television camera footage of the incident showed the mother and daughter standing on the roadside for several minutes as vehicles passed by.
The women then began walking across the road, but as they approached the middle of the roadway they stopped and Gobadan ran a few steps in front of her mother. She was struck by a panel van.
The driver stopped a short distance away.
Police said the vehicle was impounded and the driver interviewed.
The injured woman was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital, where she remained in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit.
Chaitan, 61, was not injured physically, but the memory of watching her daughter being flung away would never be erased.
The impact left Gobadan with multiple broken bones—shoulder, ribs, pelvic bone, fractured spine, and head injuries.
She remained at hospital for two months and was then allowed to go home. But doctors were uncertain she would remain mobile.
On Wednesday, Gobadan said, “I was determined to walk again. I was not prepared to sit on a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I still have a long way to go, but I am getting there. Thank you to everyone who helped me.”
A relative showed Gobadan a video of the incident captured on surveillance camera near the scene.
“She started shaking and panicking, and I stopped her from watching it. It was too much for her,” her mother said.
Gobadan continues to undergo physical therapy and will be on medication for a long time.
“But I am alive to celebrate Christmas with my family and to ring in the New Year. That is an amazing feeling,” she told the Express.