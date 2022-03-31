This woman was loved

ON the evening of February 12, a woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the Audrey Jeffers (Foreshore) Highway in Cocorite.
A photograph of her dismembered corpse was posted to social media, sparking discussions regarding her identity and mental health.
An initial report stated that the woman had not been immediately identified, while someone said she was homeless and lived in the area. Another person posted that the woman, who appeared to be in her 30s, was mentally challenged and was often seen walking the streets at night.
Investigations revealed that the vehicle involved in the accident belonged to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Port of Spain. The driver of the vehicle was not identified.
The Archdiocese issued a statement offering condolences to the family and praying for the repose of the soul of the woman who died in the accident.
A police report stated that around 7.30 p.m., the driver of a blue Volkswagen was proceeding west along the Audrey Jeffers Highway when, upon reaching the vicinity of the Cocorite Fish Market, he observed a woman running across the roadway.
The driver attempted to evade the woman, but he came into contact with her, the report stated.
The woman was thrown about 15 feet away and died on the scene.
Investigators said, enquiries were ongoing and soon after, the woman, her story and the vehicle were forgotten.
But she was not homeless, neither was she mentally challenged.
The deceased woman was identified by her relatives as Keveralyne Wellington and this week her family reached out to the Express to defend Wellington’s honour, saying she was a beloved niece and sister.
And while waiting on word from the police and the Archdiocese, they wanted to tell the nation about her.
They said Wellington was a religious woman who studied Arabic and wanted a better life for herself and her little brother, who was placed in a children’s home after their mother died several years ago.
The Express spoke with Wellington’s aunt, Diedre Mitchell, on Tuesday.
Mitchell said she was saddened by the social media posts and wanted citizens to know that the woman who died on that roadway last month was the kindest person she knew.
“My niece was identified. She was not homeless and she was not mentally challenged. None of those things were true. It was devastating to read those things on social media,” she said.
Mitchell said her niece had moved out of the family’s home and into an apartment at Old Arima Road two weeks before her death.
“She had gone to that area to spend time with a girlfriend and she was making her way back home when she was hit by a vehicle,” she said.
Wellington was 29. She was not married and had no children. But Wellington worked to provide for her younger brother who was disabled.
“That was her only partial dependant. She would take things for him. Their mother died when she was very young and she feels responsible for her brother,” her aunt said. Wellington also loved cats and would often rescue stray animals and take them home.
“She was a practising Muslim and was very smart. She started Arabic classes and was learning about her new-found faith. It was very sad that her life ended this way,” the aunt said.
Mitchell said she had contacted the Archdiocese and was told someone will return her call regarding the incident.
“And I am in contact with the police and was told that the investigations are ongoing,” she said.