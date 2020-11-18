Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Covid-19 patients who have been ordered to quarantine at home cannot be forced to wear an electronic tag to monitor their whereabouts, as this may be a violation of their constitutional rights.
The minister was speaking at yesterday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, after disclosing in Parliament on Tuesday that a patient in Point Fortin had breached his quarantine order and went to a gym on two occasions.
Deyalsingh said on Tuesday the patient had since been placed in State quarantine and would be charged by police for failing to obey the quarantine order.
Speaking during yesterday’s news conference, Deyalsingh said electronic monitoring of people in home quarantine is something that has been considered.
“It is something being actively looked at. However, because of our written Constitution, the Attorney General has advised that this will have to be done on a voluntary basis. We cannot compel someone to wear an electronic tag. So, if and when we do implement the electronic tagging system, it will be done on a voluntary basis because we do have a Constitution that guarantees certain rights and freedoms,” he said.
Incident and exception
Asked how many people may have been exposed to the virus from the actions of the Point Fortin patient, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said gyms have been following certain protocols, including the keeping of a logbook to record people who visit their gyms, along their addresses and their phone contacts.
He said it was through that mechanism that the ministry was able to determine how many times the patient had visited the gym and how many other people would have also visited the gym on those dates.
“And we would have been able to get the contact information for all of those persons, they would have been deemed a contact and followed up by the CMOH office to ensure that they had no symptoms. Of course, if they develop symptoms, they would be tested as the need be.” Parasram said, however, the patient in question was asymptomatic at the times of his visits to the gym and the likelihood of spreading the virus to other persons would have been low.
Deyalsingh said despite the breach, he is satisfied with the system in place to monitor those under home quarantine, and that no system would be 100-per cent effective.
He said this incident was the exception rather than the rule.
“So, it doesn’t mean that because one person broke quarantine, that the system isn’t working. Individuals have to take a lot of personal responsibility, but this was an exceptional case.
“By and large, for the vast majority of cases, the system of home quarantine is working very, very well,” he added.