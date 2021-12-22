AT 11.30 a.m. yesterday, many parts of Trinidad went dark for awhile.
A massive power outage was experienced in North, Sentral, East and South Trinidad.
Affected areas included Port of Spain, San Juan, Trincity, Westmoorings, Glencoe, Maraval, Arima, Sangre Grande, Moruga, Chaguanas, Cunupia, Freeport and Penal.
Thousands of households were affected, some for about half-hour, others for a couple of hours.
Tobago was not affected.
The electricity disruption was caused after the supply of natural gas to power producer Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) was disrupted because of work being done by the National Gas Company (NGC).
Contacted by the Express for comment, the NGC issued an e-mailed statement last evening saying it noted several areas throughout Trinidad experienced a brief disruption in power.
It explained that it was conducting works at the Union Gas Receiving Facility on the Union Industrial Estate in La Brea and during the activity, the supply of natural gas to TGU was temporarily disrupted.
NGC said it restored the natural gas supply to TGU within 30 minutes and the disruption was resolved at 12.15 p.m.
When the power outage occurred, The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) said in a statement that its engineers were working closely with the independent power producer to resolve the problem.
T&TEC said power was restored at 12.50 p.m. and the commission was awaiting a report from its power producer.
On March 28, 2013, Trinidad and Tobago experienced a nationwide blackout for over five hours.
A Joint Select Committee heard later that year that the blackout was attributed to the loss of gas supply to all the power stations.