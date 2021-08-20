IN the three months since the Government implemented a state of emergency as part of its Covid-19 pandemic response, thousands of citizens have been arrested or ticketed for breaching public health regulations.
The state of emergency was declared by President Paula-Mae Weekes on May 15 and, on May 24, it was extended via a simple majority vote in the Lower House of Parliament to August 29.
The SoE includes a curfew set mostly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. but which has been adjusted on some public holidays to 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.
The Government is preparing to return to Parliament next week to further extend the SoE another three months, after which it requires the support of the Opposition and Independent benches, as a three-fifths majority of both the House of Representatives and the Senate is necessary.
According to an update posted yesterday to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) websites, a total of 1,327 people had been arrested for breaching the curfew hours.
In the 24 hours prior to the afternoon update, 11 people had been arrested for the offence.
Also in the previous 24 hours, 70 people had been ticketed for offences related to failure to wear or properly wear a face mask, bringing the total number of people ticketed for that offence, since the start of the SoE, to 15,794.
A total of 1,424 people had been arrested for breach of the public health regulations but no one had been arrested in the 24 hours before the update.
According to the TTPS, it conducted 429 patrols in the previous 24 hours and 48 roadblocks.
The update stated that at present, a total of 116 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 and 357 officers are in quarantine.
Piarco during curfew
The TTPS has also posted to its websites guidelines for those who must use the roadways during curfew hours as a result of the reopening of the borders on July 17, 2021.
Members of the public who are required to pick up arriving passengers at Piarco International Airport during the curfew period are asked to note that the arriving persons should send, via cell phone:
“(1) A copy of the flight information” and “(2) A copy of the passport showing the photo, or any another document to support their arrival in the country to the person who will be receiving them at the airport”.
The TTPS said “the same applies to persons travelling out of the country and need to be on the road during the curfew hours...this information can then be presented to any Police Officer who may stop and ask about their movement during the curfew period.”
Persons requiring emergency assistance during curfew hours can contact the Operational Command Centre at the following hotline numbers: 480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.