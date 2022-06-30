SURFACE water intakes choked with dirt and debris are being blamed for the loss of a water supply to more than 200,000 customers from 26 communities following the passage of Potential Tropical Cyclone Two (PTC2) on Tuesday.
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales headed a news conference yesterday with Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) management to explain why some customers were still without a supply.
Heading the table were WASA’s acting CEO, Kelvin Romain, and acting director of operations, Shaira Ali.
Gonzales first apologised to customers and assured that everything was being done to have water returned as quickly as possible.
CEO Romain then explained that while rainfall was an “excellent” source of water, extensive and heavy rainfall caused problems.
He said the river supply became compromised on Tuesday when heavy rainfall brought dirt, rubbish and debris to their intakes which, as a result, became choked.
Recognising this, WASA closed off their intakes to prevent compromised water and debris from entering and damaging their pumps. He added that if this was not done, it would have taken time to repair the pumps, which would cause an even longer delay in customers getting back their supply.
He said with a shutdown, the intakes are then cleaned (weather permitting); and when the rivers have settled, the intakes are re-opened and customers can again receive a supply.
Director Ali also explained that prior to the storm, WASA was advising their customers to conserve their supply. She added that the supply of truck-borne water to communities had increased, while they also focused on supplying water to hospitals, schools and community centres.
She said by Sunday their “command centre” had been up and running.
Asked about future issues that may affect the country’s supply, Gonzales said they were exploring more underground wells for this reason. He explained that while rivers can be compromised by weather, namely heavy rain or lack thereof, wells were naturally safeguarded against this.
He added that it was also a cleaner supply of water requiring less treatment, which will save taxpayers.
He said, however, desalinated water was an expensive option.
Areas affected
WASA also highlighted areas affected by the passage of PTS2.
In Trinidad’s North-East region, El Dorado, Tacarigua, parts of Tunapuna and Lopinot lost water, but were returned to service by yesterday.
Maracas Valley, St Joseph, Matura, Santa Rosa, Wallerfield, Malabar, parts of Arima, Toco, Balandra and Valencia are without water due to clogged intake screens.
Tyrico, Blanchisseuse and Las Cuevas briefly lost their supply, but it had been returned by yesterday.
La Fillette, Rincon, parts of St Ann’s and parts of Santa Cruz currently have no supply due to clogged intakes.
Parts of Moruga and Biche currently have water, while Guayaguayare does not.
In Tobago, Mason Hall, Moriah, Richmond, Goodwood and Roxborough briefly lost their supply, but got it back yesterday.
In Bacolet and John Dial work is currently being done to restore their supply.