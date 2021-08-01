Thousands of migrants catered for...500 take the jab

Over 500 migrants attended the Divali Nagar mass vaccination site yesterday to receive Covid-19 vaccines. The migrant-focused vaccination drive was hosted by the SEWA International TT (SewaTT) non-profit in conjunction with the Living Water Community, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and various migrant groups throughout the country. The drive is expected to continue into today.
SewaTT representative Revan Teelucksingh told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that the drive catered to migrants who spoke a variety of languages and for whom access to the vaccine was difficult to source. At least 50 bilingual volunteers attended the drive to provide assistance and comfort to those accepting the vaccine.
“We thought we were prepared properly and had enough translators. One of the issues we are trying to address is the communication issues so we partnered with the Living Water Community and the UNHCR. So we catered for people who speak Spanish, French, Urdu and a variety of languages. We made it an accessible event where anyone from any of these communities can come in and be treated in the same way we would treat a local. All you need to enter is one form of ID, from any country,” he said.
Teelucksingh added that while migrants had visited the site to receive vaccines before, the communication barrier had made the process somewhat difficult. Throughout the two-day drive, a number of arrangements, including the provision of transport and an information hotline had been made.
“When the migrants were coming in before it was difficult to communicate and there was an issue of taking the time to make sure everyone had a positive experience and that everyone was clear and comfortable with the vaccine. Other than translators we had communications in their language, we provided transport to and from the site, we had a hotline where people who needed transport could call and get through,” he said.
Despite these arrangements, he said, turnout was much lower than expected. Even within the local community, he said, numbers had dropped in the past weeks from approximately 2,000 a day to 500.
Living Water Community representative Rochelle Nakhid told the Express that the drive had the capacity to vaccinate approximately 6,000 migrants. However, vaccine hesitancy, she said, had hampered the expected turnout. She added that the Living Water Community was willing to participate in any similar collaborations if the opportunity arose.
“We are prepared to vaccinate from 5,000 to 6,000 people but turnout is low due to vaccine hesitancy. We hope that people who came today will go back and tell their friends and family. We would partner with SewaTT to do this again gladly if more migrants want to take the vaccine,” she said.
Both Nakhid and Teelucksingh appealed to interested migrants to contact the hotline or visit the Nagar site. “We wish to inform everyone that that process is really efficiently and effectively run. It takes an hour, 45 minutes max to go through the process. We are providing transport ...particularly for the elderly or disabled and locals also. You can call 363-1132,” said Nakhid.