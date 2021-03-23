Thousands of nationals still stranded overseas

AMID creeping fear and uncertainty at the onset of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the words fell like an iron curtain.
On March 21, 2020, National Security Minister Stuart Young announced that at midnight the next day, Trinidad and Tobago’s borders would be shut down—closing off the islands to air and maritime travel.
Unprecedented to anyone alive in the country at the time, the announcement brought home the devastation that Covid-19 was wreaking on humankind while simultaneously exiling thousands of nationals who were caught in foreign countries.
To date, thousands of T&T citizens remain stranded around the world, as the Government attempts to repatriate nationals in tranches so as to avoid overwhelming medical facilities set up to cope with the presence of the virus locally.
T&T recorded it first case of the then novel coronavirus, still believed to have originated in the wet meat markets of Wuhan, China, on March 12, 2020.
The first few months saw figures climbing by the tens within days and weeks, due to the repatriation of several hundred nationals stranded on cruise ships around the Caribbean.
Information from the Government later on was that some 20,000 nationals had beaten the deadline and returned home before the gates shut at midnight on March 22.
This strengthened Government’s resolve that the borders would remain closed, as they have until today, while engaged in a tiered battle against Covid-19 locally using public health regulations including lockdowns on all but essential services, staggered employment attendance, restrictions on recreation and this year, the cancellation of T&T’s biggest tourist draw, the annual Carnival celebration.
System jammed
Initially stoic in its resolve, the Government put the exemption process in place on May 27, 2020, as pressure mounted to bring T&T’s sons and daughters home.
While the business sector worries about the economic impact of a year of closed borders and interrupted supply chains, the emotional impact of the shutdown was most felt by families and others separated by thousands of miles.
The first six months of the closure saw thousands of citizens abroad clamouring to return as the Ministry of National Security put in place an exemption application process, via which nationals must apply for and be granted clearance to return.
Non-nationals would not be allowed, though some essential workers are allowed to enter the country but must follow testing and quarantine requirements.
The system quickly became jammed and the Government was accused of abandoning its citizens abroad, many of them students and seniors.
People with illnesses, children and dependants in T&T and nationals in general took to social and traditional media seeking avenues of complaint, as many said they had been waiting months for exemption approvals.
Government appealed for understanding and Young, the official with the responsibility to approve applications, called on citizens to “shelter in place” until the Covid-19 storm had passed.
Exemption confusion, tears
The exemption and repatriation process became, of itself, a massive bacchanal.
Young and the Government to date stand accused by some citizens and the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) of abusing what was already a draconian process and of violating the constitutional rights of thousands by refusing them entry to the country of their birth.
Officials including Young, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh denied this, saying their actions were guided by the Health Ministry’s expert medical team and were science-based.
To allow a flood of returnees was to expose T&T, a small island State, to the possibility of overwhelming infections and deaths.
They drew the public’s attention to what was happening in countries like Italy, the United Kingdom and later the United States, where new infections were pushing the global death and infection rates up by the tens of thousands daily.
Health systems were overrun, medical teams exhausted and supplies a struggle to maintain in those countries, as result of the pandemic’s ongoing assault on air and sea transport, as well as manufacturing districts.
With the death toll recorded up to yesterday at 141 people in T&T, officials have held up restrictions on some movements and gathering to keep community spread down and have continued to appeal to the public to respect the regulations, such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.
Exemptions and race
However, one group of repatriates who had travelled to Barbados in the hopes on making it further to T&T were among the first to publicly clash with Government, sending accusations flying that they were being victimised based on race.
Dubbed the “Barbados 33”, the group made headlines and caused the Prime Minister to ask that race not be allowed to rear its head in T&T.
Made up of elderly people, the group had gone on a cruise from Dubai to South Africa and attempted to beat the border closure but missed it by hours.
What followed was a month of battling between the Government and the group, with Young warning citizens abroad against trying to use neighbours like Barbados as a “jumping” point into T&T, knowing that the local borders are shut.
Barbados officials took offence and pointed out that they had been hospitable to the T&T group for a month.
After a series of communications, missed testing dates and missed flights on chartered aircraft, the group eventually returned on April 21, 2020.
Months of similar battles followed by individuals and groups, as people told stories of running out of food, money and shelter. The Government issued relief packages, mostly to students whom they returned home.
Automated responses
Another group, the “Margarita” cohort, remained on the Venezuelan resort island for weeks, claiming they had run out of resources and were in physical danger amid rising political tensions there.
Some said they never received help from the T&T Government and to date, thousands of citizens who are part of chat and support groups formed via social media such as Facebook and WhatsApp, claim they have almost no means of communicating with the Ministry of National Security and remain stranded.
Young in February this year stated no citizens are still exiled abroad, with over 12,000 people already brought home, as he launched a new online exemption application process designed to streamline applicants.
Young had said many nationals resident abroad, as well as deportees, were trying to come back home.
Some were attempting to travel as normal, he said.
The Government has since called for the repatriation issue not to be politicised, after UNC Senator Dinesh Rambally, took the matter to Parliament and accused Young of violating the rights of 74-year-old Radika Ramoutar, who had been in Canada nearly a year.
Ramoutar claimed never to have received a response to her application but Young later said she had never applied, accused Rambally of lying and granted the exemption to the elderly woman.
Tragically, 85-year-old Tunapuna resident Kedar Gajadharsingh died in England while pleading to be allowed back home.
His family had said his one wish was to return to T&T before his death.
The online exemption system remains in place today and many claim that after a year of waiting, they have received only an automated reply from the Ministry of National Security, with no means of speaking to anyone there.