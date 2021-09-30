Thousands of teachers heeded the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association’s (TTUTA) “blackout” call yesterday, and stayed away from virtual classes.
The action was in protest of the “disrespect from the Ministry of Education” regarding the physical reopening of schools from Monday.
The “blackout” impacted mostly Government primary and secondary schools, with the Ministry of Education reporting a 44-per cent turnout of teachers.
Many schools run by religious boards were unaffected by the protest action, the Express was told by parents.
Contacted via telephone yesterday, chief executive officer of the Catholic Education Board of Management Sharon Mangroo said more teachers stayed away at secondary schools than at primary schools.
“It’s mixed. Some of the teachers have stayed away, but many at primary schools are teaching,” she said.
Secretary-general of the Sanatan Dharma Maharaj Sabha (SDMS) Vijay Maharaj reported that many primary and secondary schools under the SDMS had a full turnout of teachers yesterday. “Secondary schools had a 100-per cent turnout, but the primary schools was about 78 per cent,” he told the Express.
TTUTA on Wednesday urged teachers to engage in a “blackout day” yesterday and on October 5, which is a day after schools physically reopen for fully vaccinated pupils in Forms Four to Six.
The action, the union stated, was taken due to the ministry’s refusal to discuss the way forward regarding the safe reopening of schools, “disregard” for TTUTA’s views around the issue, refusal to start salary negotiations for teachers on the same salary since 2012, outstanding incremental arrears, primary school teachers working for over ten years and not being upgraded, vacancies in the teaching service not being filled, insufficient infrastructure to support the ministry’s decision of physical and virtual teaching simultaneously, and increased expense of teachers in using personal Wi-Fi service with no reflection of this in their salaries.
“TTUTA is calling all teachers to have absolutely no contact with school or students (neither synchronously nor asynchronously),” the union urged.
“Rest and reflect and apply for the day after and not before,” it added.
Support from many parents
Although some of their children did not have virtual classes yesterday due to the “blackout”, many parents told the Express they supported TTUTA’s protest action.
The Express sought their views via two parental groups on Facebook.
“Malabar Secondary was affected by today’s blackout. I do support TTUTA. I don’t think the Ministry took their views into much consideration. I don’t think the reopening of school was well thought out,” noted one parent, who wanted to remain nameless.
“At a PTA meeting we were informed that from Monday children who are remaining as online students will be considered as absent according to the instructions from MoE, but it will be noted that they are attending online. The school also informed us that they only have cleaning supplies for the month of October only and unless they are able to raise funds they won’t be able to sanitise for the rest of the school term because they don’t know when the Ministry will be providing cleaning supplies,” she stated.
Another parent opined: “My daughter goes to Holy Name Convent Point Fortin. She had roll call and one class today. I am in full support of TTUTA and the teachers. The Government needs to know that it can’t bully people.
“These teachers have had to rely on their own resources and help from parents. Many parents who are complaining are just too lazy. Take some responsibility for a change.
“Teachers are not babysitters and school is not daycare. I would admit that there are some slack teachers, but the majority are trying.”
Another parent, who is also a teacher, said her daughter had no school yesterday.
She said she took the day to rest and reflect.
“I am very dedicated to my job so whilst I respect everyone’s opinions, you can’t empathise with something you’ve never been through. Who feels it, knows it! I support my union!”
Another asserted: “When parents and others have to deal with students not logging on (those who are well equipped to), not submitting work, speaking to black screens, speaking to parents but still no change, you’ll understand how difficult teaching online is.”
One parent, however, expressed disappointment in TTUTA’s action yesterday.
“It’s a shame that all the students in my daughter’s class were logged in and ready to learn and no teachers showed up. Only one teacher had the courtesy to send them a message letting them know she wouldn’t be present for class. Some teachers insisted that projects and assignments were due for class today and never even showed up. What level of care and respect are the teachers showing to students?” she stated.