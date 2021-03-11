Thousands trapped outside T&T

Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first case of Covid-19 exactly one year ago on March 12. Ten days later, on March 22, 2020, Government took the decision to close the country’s borders in an effort to prevent further importation of the virus.
The borders would be closed not only to international travellers but also to T&T citizens.
The announcement was made just one day earlier, on March 21, giving T&T nationals abroad not much more than 24 hours to make their way home or be locked outside of the country.
Thousands of T&T citizens who had been working in, vacationing or visiting other countries made a desperate dash to return before the deadline of midnight on March 22, 2020.
Close to 20,000 citizens were successful, beating the deadline to return home.
Many more were unsuccessful and remained stranded across the globe. For those who were unable to return in time, a lengthy battle to gain access to their homeland began. They could not know then, but some would spend close to an entire year waiting.
There were numerous pleas, threats of legal action and even a war of words between two islands as T&T nationals made their case to be allowed entry.
The Barbados 33
One of the first conflicts to arise as a result of the closure of the borders was the case of 33 T&T nationals who became stranded in Barbados while trying to make their way back to Trinidad.
The group, made up of elderly people, had gone on a cruise from Dubai to South Africa, and despite hustling to get back to T&T when the border closure announcement was made, was only able to get as far as Barbados.
They arrived in Barbados hours after the policy took effect and could not get a flight to bring them back to T&T as the airports had already been closed.
At the time, National Security Minister Stuart Young was adamant there would be no exceptions to the ban, saying if the Barbados group were allowed to return, it would open the floodgates of people seeking to return and increase the likelihood of the virus being imported into T&T.
The issue drew criticism from the government of Barbados and its citizens while for almost a month, the group made impassioned pleas to be allowed to return.
Young eventually granted the 33 nationals exemptions and they returned to T&T on April 21.
Young later issued a statement seemingly criticising the Barbados government, referring to countries which had failed to respect T&T’s border policy and permitted themselves to be used as a “jumping point” into T&T.
The Barbados foreign affairs ministry retorted that it was “deeply disturbed” by Young’s comments.
The Margarita cohort
While the Barbados 33 were pleading to be allowed back home, simultaneous pleas were being made by nationals stranded all around the world, including in Margarita, a Venezuelan territory.
There were reports that some 70 nationals had been stranded there as a result of the border closure.
At that time, Young said there was nothing the Government could do to repatriate them as Venezuela had also closed its borders.
The stranded nationals made numerous pleas in the media, saying they were running out of food and money, and did not have access to clean water, all while being fearful due to rising tensions and political unrest in Venezuela.
Almost two months later, Young announced that exemptions would be granted to allow the Margarita cohort, as well as citizens stuck in Guyana, to return.
Pleas roll in
T&T nationals all around the world continued to make pleas to return home, even as Young urged them to stay put. However, for many, this was not a suitable option as they said they had no resources to stay indefinitely in a foreign country.
Citizens reached out to the media from various countries, including the United States, India, Japan and the United Kingdom.
Hundreds of citizens were also stranded on cruise ships where cases of the virus had already been confirmed, and farm workers in Canada who had gone for seasonal work had found themselves trapped in the country for close to a year.
The country heard stories of elderly people running out of medication, citizens being rendered homeless in other countries, people at risk of losing their jobs if they did not return and other heart-wrenching circumstances.
In one tragic event, 85-year-old Tunapuna resident Kedar Gajadharsingh died in England while pleading to be allowed back home.
His family said his one wish was to return to T&T before his death.
Initially, the National Security minister remained adamant, saying bluntly that no amount of begging and threats of legal action would cause the Government to reopen the borders.
Plans were put in place to repatriate students at regional University of the West Indies (UWI) campuses, however Young said no other exemptions would be made.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said at the time that while he empathised with those stuck abroad, the decision was in the best interest of the population. Rowley said his own daughter had been stuck outside of T&T and could not come in due to the border closure policy.
She did however make a controversial visit to T&T last December.
Govt announces
exemption policy
Amid mounting criticisms from the public and the Opposition and threats of legal action, Government announced on May 27, 2020, that it would be allowing exemptions for citizens to return home.
Citizens would however have to make their own flight arrangements and provide proof of a flight plan as Government said it would not be sending out repatriation flights.
Thousands of citizens stranded abroad submitted exemption applications, and those who could afford to charter a flight did so. The policy applied only to T&T nationals, resulting in instances where spouses were separated as one was a T&T national while the other was not and was not allowed entry back into T&T despite pending residency applications.
Hopes were however lifted as finally, after several months abroad, T&T nationals began to trickle in. But many others who could not make flight arrangements remained stranded.
Young said then that Government was carefully managing the repatriation process, and only those who had left T&T for limited visits to other countries would be given priority. Those who were domiciled in other countries before the pandemic hit would not be considered.
In September 2020, Government announced a new “liberalised” exemption policy. This saw countries being placed into two groups—high or medium risk and low risk.
Those in the low-risk category would be allowed to return to T&T with a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before arrival. They would be allowed to quarantine at home for 14 days while those in the high-to-medium-risk category would be State-quarantined for seven days and home-quarantined for a further seven days once a negative Covid-19 test was returned. Government also organised repatriation flights to aid in bringing nationals home.
By December, Young said the “vast majority” of stranded nationals had been cleared to return, allowing the Government to focus on bringing back those citizens who were domiciled in other countries prior to the pandemic and those who had received exemptions to leave T&T after the borders were closed.
To date, the repatriation process is ongoing with a new online process, but the borders remain closed for other forms of travel.
Long-lasting effects
Some nationals have spent almost the entire year since the pandemic hit stranded abroad. Some have found it difficult to move on, even after returning to T&T and reuniting with their families. One such person, Tushan Ramnath, told the Express yesterday that while life has to go on, there have been lasting effects of the experience.
Ramnath was among a group who had been stranded in Japan.
He was only able to return in November after spending some eight months in that country.
Ramnath said some of the group had returned to find they no longer had jobs and are now struggling to provide for their families.
“Coming back to Trinidad is like a waste of time, too,” he said.
“Three-quarters of my friends are now out of work and everything is like at a standstill.”
Another member of the Japan group, who asked not to be named, said he had left to purchase auto parts for a company he was employed with at the time and was let go upon his return.
“I can’t even blame them,” he said. “It’s almost nine months we were out there. Nobody planned for that. They have a business to run and times hard for everybody. I’m just glad to be home with my family.”
In his opinion, the Government’s exemption process was badly handled, and more of an effort should have been made to ensure T&T nationals abroad were secured early on.
“We are citizens of this country. Every other country takes care of their own, but we were practically abandoned and left to fend for ourselves,” he lamented.