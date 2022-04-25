Threat of legal action after raid on mosque

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is being threatened with legal action by attorneys representing Imam Samaad Razzaq after police officers allegedly ransacked his masjid in Rich Plain, Diego Martin, following the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes last Friday.
That threat came in the form of a pre-action protocol letter and was issued to acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob by attorneys Wayne Sturge, Lemuel Murphy and Alexia Romero.
The attorneys stated that, following the incident which cost Gilkes his life, officers stormed the makeshift masjid where women and children were preparing meals to break their Ramadan fast.
The officers were hostile towards the members of the masjid and proceeded to overturn pots and containers in the kitchen in addition to destroying fruits and ransacking the chillers that stored the drinks, the attorneys said.
“Members of the masjid began pleading with the officers to not walk on the prayer ground and prayer mats of the masjid with their shoes. The said pleas were ignored. To add insult to injury, the said officers then overturned the shelf of the masjid which houses copies of the Holy Qur’an before chasing the members of the masjid wherein one officer was heard saying ‘Allyuh go from here, no fast can’t break here today’,” the letter stated.
It went on to add that, to the distress of their clients, the officers returned to the masjid around 8 a.m. on Saturday and assaulted members and destroyed the phones of at least two members who attempted to video-record the incident.
The lawyers further alleged that when the officers were asked to show some form of documentation allowing them to search the premises, the officers said, in order for that to be done, the membership would first have to provide their deed for the property to the lawmen.
“When members told the officers they were going to contact our offices to seek advice on the situation, the officers left. Imam Razzaq and the rest of the Masjid al Hudda sympathise with the officers for the loss of their colleague but they maintain that the disrespectful, inhumane and blasphemous actions of the police officers involved toward their membership are unprovoked, unwarranted and unlawful.