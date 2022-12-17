Threats of legal action fail to stop Burna Boy concert

LAST night’s Burna Boy concert at O2 Park, Chaguaramas, was able to proceed after all despite recent threats of court action to have it stopped.
Yesterday evening Cash Money Brothers Promotion said it had “decided to allow the concert to go on” because of the respect it said it had for patrons who had already purchased their tickets.
On Wednesday attorneys representing Cash Money’s Michael Dhuram issued a pre-action protocol letter alleging that five other promotional outfits whom he approached as collaborators and investors for the concert engaged in a conspiracy by using private information to book the event themselves.
Those against whom the letter was issued were Sean Moses of SM Promotions, Osita Ugeh of Duke Concepts, Crystal Cunningham of Twisted Entertainment Barbados, and Jules Sobion of Caesar’s Army. In the letter that was written by attorney Marika Trimm, Dhuram threatened to file injunctive proceedings at the High Court yesterday.
But the threat was not followed through with. Just after 5 p.m. Cash Money Brothers Promotions stated while it was no longer challenging the hosting of the event, it “would be dealing with each person individually in the courts locally and internationally, so we are asking all patrons to enjoy themselves and be safe.”
Attorney Chase Pegus, who is representing Moses, told the Express via phone yesterday evening that he, along with attorneys Vikash Indar Lal and Mathias Sylvester, would be remaining on standby in the instance there was any last-minute attempt to stop the show.
“I have since advised my client to proceed with hosting his event. My team and I remain on standby and ready to resist any ill-founded and malicious attempt to interrupt this evening’s event.
“Patrons are also advised to attend the event as planned because as far as we are concerned, despite the desperate threat to halt the much-anticipated concert, Cash Money Brothers Promotion and their attorneys have not made good on their threats to approach the courts for interim relief.”
In the letter issued on Wednesday, Trimm stated that Dhuram was the one who in October, initially secured the artiste to perform in T&T but was pushed out of the picture by Moses and the others.
But on Thursday evening Moses’s attorneys responded to Trimm’s letter saying they will not cease and desist from holding the concert, nor would they be paying any compensation to Dhuram.
In the response, the attorneys asked that Dhuram produce Cash Money Brothers Promotion’s certificate of incorporation and proof of registration showing the names of those trading under the name.
“In any event, we do not know with certainty whom exactly you represent,” the response to Trimm stated.
It went on to add that Dhuram had even admitted his alleged contract with Burna Boy whose real name is Damani Ebunoluwa Ogula, did not even bear the Nigerian artiste’s signature. They said the allegations in the letter against their client were vague and all that was attached to the letter were “bundles of documents comprising text messages and diagrams.”
“My client therefore cannot fairly respond to the allegations made since he has not been made aware of the specific alleged confidential and/or proprietary information,” the response stated.
Further to that, the attorneys said their client never received any of the information Durham claimed to have shared with him and the other promoters.
“Moreover, the fact that my client has entered into arrangements with the said artiste for him to perform at a concert on December 16, 2022, without more, cannot by any stretch of the imagination be proof of any such alleged conspiracy.
“The fact that my client is the local promoter of a Burna Boy concert has obviously caused much distress to your client to the point where he is making wild, spurious and desperate allegations against mine,” the attorneys stated.
They said the “vague and unparticularised allegations” appeared to be the core of Dhuram’s complaint. Given that the allegations and threat of High Court proceedings were widely publicised in the media, the attorneys said it had the effect of negatively impacting the pace of ticket sales and has caused concern amongst all parties, service providers and stakeholders of the concert.
It was for this reason that they said if Dhuram was willing to take the matter to court, then they too will be asking the court to make an award for damages on behalf of their client for significant financial losses.