Three bodies found after fire in Sangre Grande

THE burnt remains of three persons, believed to be a 47-year-old woman and her two sons, aged 19 and ten, were found at a home in Sangre Grande yesterday morning following a fire.
The Express was told that around 6.57 a.m. residents of Cooblal Trace in Sangre Grande heard a loud explosion.
They then observed that a home, along the roadway, was on fire.
The residents sprang into action and attempted to douse the blaze.
They also notified the police and fire services.
However, the building was completely engulfed within ten minutes.
Fire officers from the Sangre Grande fire station responded and were able to contain the blaze.
However, upon checking the ruins they found the charred remains of three individuals.
Due to the extent of the burns on the bodies, they were yet to be positively identified up to last night.
The deceased are believed to be Natasha Nancoo, 47, and her children Enrique Reyes, 19, and ten-year-old Adesh Joseph.
They were said to be the sole occupants of the house.
Speaking with the Express yesterday at the scene of the fire, Rohan Narine, a resident of the area, recalled that the family, who lived next door, had only moved into the area about six months ago.
He described the family as quiet and would typically keep to themselves.
“This morning my wife was awakened by a loud sound, almost like a gunshot really. When she looked outside she saw the neighbour’s house on fire. So she woke me up. So when I watch out I saw the house on fire. You could see smoke just billowing out. Just thick black smoke. So I told myself, it’s not just a little fire the house is burning. So we come outside and at that moment, I was panicking because everything was happening so fast and the heat just start to spread. In my yard the heat was unbearable.
“And I am a painter and straightener, so I have a lot of things in the yard that are flammable. So I told my son to move everything to the far end of the house. I even tell him to move the car just in case.
“While he was doing that I took the hose and try to out the fire. But the galvanise, I don’t know how to describe it. It was almost frying-like. But the heat keep getting more intense. So we moved out. We walked about 50 feet and still felt that heat.
“We call the fire services. And if I’m being honest they must have come about ten minutes after the call. But how things were going it felt like an hour. But by the time they reach the house had burned down flat.
“The whole time we were calling their name and hoping that they were not home. We saw their car in the yard but we were hoping that they were not home, that maybe someone had pick them up the night before and they went out. It’s only when the fire out and the bodies were found, we realise that they were all at home.
“Up to now, I’m not even sure what happened. Look my toothbrush and thing right here ‘cause as the fire started we just grabbed everything and ran down,” Narine said.
A team of officers from the Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau, led by Insp John, responded and are continuing enquiries.
Police do not have an official cause for the fire, and investigators are expected to return to the scene of the blaze today.
Nancoo was said to be the common-law wife of businessman Sherwin Bernard who was fatally shot earlier this year.
On January 29, Bernard was at a minimart on Vega De Oropouche Road in Sangre Grande.
He was said to be outside his business place when a Nissan Tiida pulled up next to him.
One man exited the vehicle and shot Bernard in the head.
He then stole two packs of cigarettes and other items from the minimart.
Nancoo had spoken to the Express following the murder.
At the time, she said she had been left devastated by the killing as she and Bernard had been together for eight years, and recently got engaged.
She noted that she had three children outside of their relationship, however, Bernard had treated her children as his own.