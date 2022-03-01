THREE BODIES FOUND

As darkness fell over the Gulf of Paria yesterday, the Coast Guard vessel carrying the bodies of the three lost underwater divers brought them to shore, four days after they left.
And as word spread, their families, who never left the shed near Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre facility, erupted.
There was rage, relief, and tears as wives and children and parents and siblings demanded to be taken to their loved ones.
The identities were not confirmed as company official said the search for the fourth diver was on going.
Still, the families held hands and prayed for a last-minute miracle.
A release issued by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd announced that at 5.55 p.m., three of the four bodies had been recovered. The release stated the families were the first to be notified around 6 p.m.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the recovery of the bodies of three of the four divers who went missing on Friday, 25th February, 2022. The bodies of these three missing divers were recovered today (28 February 2022) around 5.55 p.m. The families of the deceased were first to be notified simultaneously at 6 p.m. by Paria. Attempts to retrieve the fourth body are still ongoing,” Paria stated.
The company said it will continue to provide support and counselling to the affected families as they deal with “this profound loss”.
The four men were part of a LMCS Ltd crew conducting an underwater maintenance exercise at #36 Sealine riser on Berth #6 at Paria, Pointe-a-Pierre when the incident occurred, it stated.
“No effort was spared in the attempts to treat the bodies with the utmost respect during the recovery operation. A full investigation into the incident will be undertaken to understand the root cause of the incident,” Paria said.
The families of the four men gathered at the company’s gates in Pointe-a-Pierre last night demanding that they are allowed to enter.
The wives wailed and others cried out for justice saying nothing was done to save the men when the incident happened on Friday afternoon.
One person fainted.
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) police officers arrived at 7 p.m. and guarded the gates, preventing anyone from attempting to enter.
Operations to recover the bodies of Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr commenced yesterday morning.
Five underwater welders were sucked into the 30-inch pipeline on Friday afternoon. One person, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.