THREE men were expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate yesterday for the murder of a 15-year-old boy and two men earlier this month in Diego Martin.
Two of the accused—brothers Odarie Portillo, 36, and Ojarie “Tom” Portillo, 40—are both from O’Donahue Street, Diego Martin; while the third accused, Levi Joseph, 30, is from Harmony Hall, Marabella, and Petit Valley.
Around 8.40 p.m. on February 5, Kevin Kyle Spring, 15, his uncle Joseph Spring and Rondell John were ambushed and shot dead at Cemetery Street.
Witnesses told police three masked men with assault rifles walked up to a group of men liming at a corner and opened fire.
Another man, Rawle Spring was also shot, but survived.
Police launched an investigation, which resulted in the arrests of the Portillo brothers on February 17 at their homes.
On February 21, Joseph was arrested.
The three were questioned, following which a file was forwarded to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, for his advice, which police received on Wednesday.
The men were then charged with murder.
The investigation was supervised by Insps Lynch and Jones, legal officer Insp Mongroo, all of the HBI Region One, with assistance from officers attached to the Western Division.
Charges were laid by the complainant acting Sgt Harrypersad, also of the HBI, Region One.
The three are also charged with shooting with intent, possession of firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
Joseph also has a previous charge of shooting with intent in 2020, when he allegedly opened fire on the police during an operation.