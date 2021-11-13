Three children in Covid ICU

“PLEASE, Trinidad and Tobago...we cannot continue along this path.”
This was the cry from Principal Medical Officer of Health responsible for Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards yesterday, as she emphasised that health workers were burnt out, overwhelmed and tired.
As her voice and face strained with emotion, Abdool-Richards told reporters that since February of last year, some healthcare professionals have been working around the clock to treat and save the lives of people who contracted the Covid-19 virus.
But with hundreds of thousands of citizens refusing to subject themselves to taking the vaccines that could prevent them from becoming critically ill, there is now a “very grim reality” within the healthcare system that may soon lead to its collapse.
Abdool-Richards pleaded: “We continue to try our very best, our medical team. I am here appealing not just on behalf of the health team and the Minister of Health and the Prime Minister, but on behalf of every frontline medical worker who has worked tirelessly since February 2020 (for citizens to take the vaccine).”
She said within the past week, there has been a significant increase in the number of patients seeking medical care at health institutions throughout the country, and the statistics showed more than 90 per cent of those patients were non-vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
Abdool-Richards was speaking during the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 news conference hosted by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.
She said admissions to the parallel healthcare system over the past week were 91, while during the previous week they stood at 56.
Although this may not seem like a significant number, the increases were mainly in patients who had to be admitted into the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) which required significantly more resources.
“So it means that we are adding ICU-level patients on a daily basis with a limited supply of beds, and these patients are requiring several days of care,” she said. “For 114 days or so, we maintained an occupancy that was less than 40 per cent, and that period was really between July 15 and November 9. However, we have noticed that in the past weeks, that occupancy level, and that is the overall occupancy, has increased significantly, and this morning, our overall occupancy across Trinidad and Tobago is at 48 per cent.”
Three children in ICU
What is of more concern are occupancy levels in the ICU, Abdool-Richards said.
At the Intensive Care Unit, 86 per cent, overall between Trinidad and Tobago, of beds are filled, she stated.
The doctor pointed out there were currently five children in the parallel healthcare system, with three of them receiving ICU treatment.
Abdool-Richards said the ministry had started seeing children in need of hospitalisation in September. Three of these children were given ICU treatment, including ventilatory support and sedation.
She said clinical details of the children could not be given because of patient confidentiality. Abdool-Richards said she could not connect the cases to the Delta variant, as she did not have access to the genetic sequencing information.
“This morning there were 61 operationalised ICU beds in the parallel healthcare system. We also have beds where we have increased capacity in the Accident and Emergency. Of the 61 beds in Trinidad, 53 of those beds are filled. That is an 87-per cent occupancy; and of those 53 patients in the ICU, 49 of them are not fully vaccinated.
In Tobago up to yesterday evening, four out of the five beds are filled and none of the patients is fully vaccinated, she pointed out.
“This is indeed a cause for significant concern and very worrisome, especially given the percentage of non-vaccinated persons who are requiring hospital care, and we are seeing it daily. It is a trend.
“When we look at actual numbers of Covid-positive patients in the parallel healthcare system, the significant majority of persons in the parallel healthcare system are in the hospital, as opposed to in the step-down facilities,” Abdool-Richards noted.
From October 19 there was a noted increase in the number of people being admitted to the Accident and Emergency departments.
Just two days later, doctors saw that trend being translated and carried over into hospital occupancies.
“We have gone from under 40-per cent occupancy in Trinidad last week to more than 50-per cent in one week. We are seeing anywhere between 50 and 60 persons every morning in the Accident and Emergency Department awaiting transfer into the parallel healthcare facility; and of the 50 to 60 persons there, at least 25 per cent of them are awaiting ICU-level care,” Abdool-Richards said.
‘We can’t continue
along this path’
Some of those people who present themselves at the Accident and Emergency departments wait too long before seeking medical care and by the time they arrive at the hospital, they are in a position where they have to be placed on a ventilator immediately, Abdool-Richards said.
“We ask the population, please, take the vaccine, please don’t let us have to go back to this sort of dismal space. The vaccine is safe, it is available, it is accessible everywhere (at) 109 health centres, mass sites.
“We warned the population to please do not be prematurely comforted by the (previous) law numbers. We spoke about the impact (and) about the persons who could not be covered by the vaccine—the young children and others who cannot be vaccinated,” she said.
“It is our responsibility as law-abiding citizens and responsible nationals to protect those persons, but here we are today, November 13, with a significant increase over the last week with a predominance of non-vaccinated and persons who are not fully vaccinated seeking and requiring medical care.”
She pleaded: “Please, Trinidad and Tobago, our team is trying its utmost best. We cannot continue along this path. If we continue along this path despite adding intensive care unit beds, we will soon run out of resources.
“We are trying our utmost best to save lives.”