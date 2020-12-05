‘Three children in hospital with Covid complications’

Three children are hospitalised at this time, suffering complications associated with contracting Covid-19.
This was revealed by Dr Michelle Trotman, head of thoracic care at the Caura Hospital, during a news briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday.
The children are receiving treatment at the Couva Hospital and are suffering from a condition known as multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).
MIS-C is a rare but severe condition that can develop in children and adolescents who have been infected with Covid-19 and usually appears about two to four weeks following the infection.
The condition progresses rapidly and can strike multiple organs and systems, including the heart, lungs, eyes, skin and gastrointestinal system.
Trotman said while the children are doing well, test results indicate some heart issues.
“These children have had all the appropriate studies and support inputs by the paediatricians and so on and have all had studies, inclusive of an echocardiogram, which is an ultrasound of the heart,” she said.
“And unfortunately, these children have involvement of the heart. They are doing well. But they do have involvement of the heart.”
Trotman said this was a reminder that Covid-19 affects not only the adult population but also the paediatric population and is now causing in-hospital stay among children which she said is relatively new for Trinidad and Tobago.
She urged parents to take the necessary steps to protect their children and to continue to adhere to the sanitising, mask-wearing, social-distancing and other measures.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said, as the country is in a phase of community spread, it is difficult to determine how the children would have contracted the virus.
He said the children had no pre-exisiting conditions or additional risk-factors that made them more likely to develop MIS-C. He urged families to work as a unit to keep children protected.