Three deaths; 613 new cases

THREE additional Covid-19-related deaths and 613 new Covid-19 infections have been reported by the Ministry of Health.
The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,886 people.
The ministry’s website stated that the deceased were three elderly women.
All three people were reported to have had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular, endocrine, neurological and autoimmune diseases.
Of the 613 new Covid-19 infections, 33 were recorded in Tobago, placing the island’s active cases at 514 people.
A total of 204 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities, and a total of 9,031 people are in self-isolation.
To date, 712,127 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.9 per cent of the population; while 687,873 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 152,015 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.