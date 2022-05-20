coronavirus____use

THREE ­additional Covid-19-related deaths and 613 new Covid-19 infections have been reported by the Ministry of Health.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,886 people.

The ministry’s website stated that the deceased were three elderly women.

All three people were reported to have had multiple comorbidities, including diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular, endocrine, neurological and autoimmune diseases.

Of the 613 new Covid-19 infections, 33 were recorded in Tobago, placing the island’s active cases at 514 people.

A total of 204 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities, and a total of 9,031 people are in self-isolation.

To date, 712,127 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.9 per cent of the population; while 687,873 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 152,015 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Three deaths; 613 new cases

Three deaths; 613 new cases

THREE ­additional Covid-19-related deaths and 613 new Covid-19 infections have been reported by the Ministry of Health.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours, and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,886 people.

Fisherman shot dead in 'pirate' attack

Fisherman shot dead in 'pirate' attack

A Fullerton Village, Icacos, fisherman was shot dead in an incident out at sea yesterday.

He was identified as 40-year-old Neemar Seepersad.

Police said they are yet to determine what led to the shooting.

The Express was told that Seeper­sad, a father of two, was among a crew of three men on a vessel out at sea.

Mom demands justice for teen

Mom demands justice for teen

A Fullerton Village, Icacos, fisherman was shot dead in an incident out at sea yesterday.

He was identified as 40-year-old Neemar Seepersad.

Police said they are yet to determine what led to the shooting.

The Express was told that Seeper­sad, a father of two, was among a crew of three men on a vessel out at sea.

I AM SEXUAL ABUSE EVIDENCE

I AM SEXUAL ABUSE EVIDENCE

A man who was sexually abused at St Dominic’s Children’s Home over 25 years ago, when he was about nine years old, wants the “sexual monster” to be brought to justice.

The man who shared his heart-­wrenching experience with the Express yesterday said he is willing to tell all to the police, in the hope that the abuser, who sexually abused 30 to 40 children at the home, is finally held accountable for the crimes he committed which left him and many others shattered and traumatised for life.

Four-year wait for DNA

Four-year wait for DNA

IN June 2019, when the skeletal remains of a woman were found near an oilfield in Santa Flora, Junior Emmanuel believed it was the last piece of the puzzle in the case of his missing daughter, Sharday Emmanuel.

This, he said, would have ended an agonising year-long search for the 20-year-old nursing student who walked out of her parents’ Mamoral No.1 home back in June 2018 and never returned.

Recommended for you