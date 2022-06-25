Three deaths: toll nears 4,000

The Covid-19 death toll is close to 4,000.
Three more people have died from the virus, increasing Trinidad and Tobago’s Covid-19 death toll to 3,997.
According to the Ministry of Health’s clinical update yesterday, the deceased patients were three elderly men with multiple co-morbidities. A total of 80 people have died from the virus thus far this month.
The ministry also reported 156 new Covid-19 cases, increasing new cases this month to 4,992 and total cases since the onset of the pandemic to 166,576.
Tobago recorded two new cases yesterday.
The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 6,884.
The ministry said 110 positive patients are currently hospitalised and 6,774 are in home self-isolation.
Of the 37 positive patients at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, one is in the intensive care unit and four are in the high dependency unit.
To date, 713,630 people or 51 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 686,370 are either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.