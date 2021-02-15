COUVA electrician Kyle Sargeant had dreams of being an entrepreneur and had worked every day of the week to achieve it.
Sargeant, 25, was returning to his home at Salandra Drive, Roystonia, after a job on Sunday night when he collided with a vehicle on the Solomon Hochoy Highway and subsequently died.
The collision also claimed the life of Julia O’Souna, 30, who was being driven to her home at Calcutta No. 1 by her boyfriend.
A police report said around 8.10 p.m., Anderson Mohammed, 25, was proceeding north along the highway when, in the vicinity of the Claxton Bay overpass, there was a collision with Sargeant’s vehicle, a Nissan AD wagon.
O’Souna’s body was thrown out of the vehicle as Mohammed’s vehicle overturned several times and landed on the median.
She died at the scene.
Sargeant lost control of his vehicle and it crashed into a teak tree on the western side of the highway.
The two drivers were taken to San Fernando General Hospital for treatment, but Sargeant was pronounced dead on arrival.
Sgt Modeste is continuing investigations into the double fatal crash.
Sargeant’s mother, Heather Sargeant, told reporters yesterday that with his dying breath, as he was trapped in his vehicle, he asked someone to contact her.
Heather Sargeant said she was in a church thanksgiving service, in honour of her birthday last week, when she received the phone call.
“When the service was finished, I got a phone call from an eyewitness. He indicated that he (Kyle) had given them the number before he lost consciousness. He kept asking for his mummy.
“When I got there, he was still pinned in the vehicle. They took an hour and a half to extract him from the vehicle. When they did, he had a very weak pulse. I went down to the hospital. His uncle got there before me...when I got to the door of the hospital...but the look on his face I knew it was too late,” said the mother.
Third fatality
In another incident on Sunday night, a 41-year-old man of St Ann’s was killed when his vehicle collided with concrete barriers on the highway extension at Gandhi Village, Debe.
The deceased was identified as Hilson Pierre, 41, of Symond Valley Road.
A police report said around 9 p.m., Pierre was the driver of a white Nissan Tiida on the south-bound lane of the highway extension, when upon reaching the roundabout at Gandhi Village, he failed to stop.
He collided with several concrete barriers causing damage to the entire vehicle.
Highway Patrol, Debe and San Fernando police officers and officers of Penal Fire Station responded.
A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.
Eight people have lost their lives on the nation’s roads for the year so far.