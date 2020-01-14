Three men yesterday appeared in courts in Arima, Siparia and Port of Spain charged with murdering three women in separate incidents last week.
In the Arima triple murder last week, a 31-year-old man has been charged with the murders of three relatives.
Nathaniel Ellis, of Pinto Road, Arima, faced three counts of murder, following the deaths of 39-year-old Damien Chuniesingh, his sister, 31-year-old Polly Ann Chuniesingh, both of Get Well Avenue, Pinto Road, Arima; and their uncle, Canadian national Deoraj Chuniesingh, 55.
Ellis was held on January 7, one day after the bodies of the three relatives were found at their home in Get Well Avenue.
An autopsy later confirmed the three victims had been strangled.
Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on Monday gave instructions to charge Ellis, following investigations by ASP Sean Dhilpaul and Sgt Hosein of the Homicide Bureau.
Sgt Hosein eventually charged Ellis with murder.
The accused appeared before an Arima magistrate yesterday, where the indictable charges were read to him.
After further submissions, the matter was adjourned.
Several relatives of the Chuniesinghs who were at the courthouse when the matter was called told the Express they went to the courthouse after learning that the accused would be brought there.
However, the court was full at the time and remained so while Ellis’s matter was called.
As a result, they were not able to see the accused.
The family said they were still trying to cope with the loss, noting that the funerals for all three were held at the weekend in Arima.
“Right now, it’s still something hard that we have to go through. But at least we know that justice is being done and people are being held accountable, so for that we are feeling good,” a relative said.