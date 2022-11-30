Three men killed in Laventille

POLICE are probing the murders of three men in Laventille, which yesterday pushed the murder tally to 555.
The triple killing brought acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob to the scene, where he revealed he is scheduled to meet with the heads of all policing divisions to discuss the best way forward regarding the spate of murders.
Police yesterday identified the victims as Cody Pierre, 23, of Maplands, Laventille; Jevon George, 23, of Sapodilla Trace, Laventille; and Alex Morton of Redhill, Morvant.
Around 9 a.m. yesterday, residents of Sapodilla Trace heard a series of gunshots.
Upon investigating they found the three victims on the ground, bleeding from multiple injuries.
The police were notified, and officers from the Besson Street Police Station, the Port of Spain Task Force and the Morvant Police Station responded.
When they arrived, Pierre and George were already dead.
Morton appeared to still be alive and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. However, he died some 45 minutes later while undergoing treatment.
A team of officers led by the acting commissioner of police responded to the report.
Jacob spoke with relatives of the murdered men who were present at the site, and tried to comfort the grieving relatives.
Pierre’s mother, Debra Clunis-Pierre, said her son had left her house minutes before “just to get a smoke”.
She said she heard the gunshots when they rang out and began praying that it was not her son. However, when she ran outside, she was heartbroken to find the 23-year-old on the ground.
“He was not in the life. He was not in any criminal activities. Cody is always in a home, either by me or by his girlfriend. If he wasn’t there, he gone to work. Cody don’t be in this life. Since he was small, I made sure to pound that into him.
“So to come out and see him here on the ground like this, I don’t have words,” Clunis-Pierre said, with tears in her eyes.
Stop this stupidness
When asked her thoughts on the crime situation, the grieving woman had a message to “gun-toting children”.
“Stop this stupidness. All this crime is unnecessary. For what? For money for a short time? Because this life you are leading, it is not going to be a long time. Meanwhile, you are distressing and disrupting life for everyone else—people who get killed, and people who just living in the area.
“You know what it is like to hear them bussing shots all hours of the morning and night? Men going to work, children preparing to go to school, and just, pow! pow! pow! It is scary! A whole setta of duncy-head and uneducated children just playing the fool with their lives and hurting other people.
“They wouldn’t go and learn their work but they will pick up a gun normal, normal, normal. And for what? To kill people you grow up with? To kill friends you used to play with? Go to school with? Why it hadda reach this far? Why allyuh hadda make stupid people make allyuh reach this far?” Clunis-Pierre asked.
She said her son’s murder is her turning point, and she intends to move out of the Laventille community.
SoE not needed
Meanwhile, Jacob, in speaking with the media, said despite the murder count now being the highest in the country’s history, there was still no need for a state of emergency (SoE).
“I know some may want to suggest that at this point, but I will say this: the problem that exists in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) which is different from Jamaica, is the context as where they can identify five or four main areas for murder, in T&T we are seeing the killings spread throughout various communities and regions—from Moruga, Carenage, San Rafael, Rio Claro to Port of Spain, and so on.
“So an SoE in relation to curbing the murders will affect the entire country, as there are not easily identifiable areas to lock down per se,” the acting commissioner said.
He also noted there had been an uptick in the use of automatic weapons by criminal elements, leading to far more injuries from one shooting incident than in previous years.
He explained that out of 39 reports of shootings with high-powered guns, 129 people had been shot, 93 of whom had been murdered.
“When you have that, incidents of double, triple and quadruple murders we are having, then it is easy to see that things will be high. When I said I was not surprised by the murder figure on Monday (while speaking with the Express), I said this coming from where the area of criminology and doing data analysis.
“I had no alternative but to accept this reality, as when one examines the quantitative and qualitative information which is before us, I knew we would have crossed. The question now is how best we can curb it before year-end,” Jacob said.
Jacob said tomorrow he is expected to have a meeting with all the heads of the ten policing divisions in the country for further discussion on how best to move forward.
However, he said it is not up to the police alone to tackle crime, as he called on citizens to not give up hope.
“I am also asking people to keep giving support and encouragement to these officers. You can look at the homicide(s), and see how they are working, and solving these murders. They have solved the most murders in one year than in the policing history in 2022.
“They solved 115 as of today and there is still time to go. The highest number of solved cases before this was 108 for a year, and we want that to continue.
“And let’s put a blanket on the naysayers, please, and we will, in fact, overcome,” Jacob said.