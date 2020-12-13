Three men missing at sea

THE Coast Guard and police are currently searching for three men who went missing after they left Guayaguayare on Friday on a fishing trip.
Police said the three men were last seen heading out to sea from the Guayaguayare Bay around 3 p.m.
When they did not return later that day their relatives made a report to the Mayaro Police Station who contacted their colleagues in the Coast Guard.
Contacted yesterday Mayaro Police said that the Coast Guard was still searching for the three up to last night.