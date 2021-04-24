Three men shot dead

Three men were shot dead in separate incidents in El Socorro, Petit Valley and Curepe between Friday night and yesterday afternoon.
Another man was found dead in a car last night in San Fernando.
Two victims have been identified as 21-year-old Geovanne Stewart and 47-year-old Kurt Charles.
Stewart was shot dead around 11.40 p.m. on Friday.
Police were told that Stewart was at home with his girlfriend, when he heard someone call his name.
He went outside to meet someone.
Sometime later, several explosions were heard.
When his girlfriend rushed outside, she saw Stewart lying on the ground, bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries to his chest and face.
Stewart was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for medical attention.
He died 26 minutes later, while being treated.
The police were notified and when they responded, they were also informed that around the same time, an 18-year-old had arrived at the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
The teenager told police he was liming with Stewart when two men unknown to them approached and shot them without warning.
The teen managed to run away and a neighbour brought him to the hospital.
The scene was visited by a team of officers led by ASP Singh and Sgt Hosten.
Gunned down in car park
Charles, a mechanic of Pioneer Drive, off Ravine Road, Petit Valley, was killed while liming in the car park of a shop in the area he lived.
Around 11.55 p.m. on Friday, he and several friends were liming when a silver-grey station wagon stopped in front of them.
Several gunshots were heard and the vehicle then sped off.
Charles was found bleeding from gunshot injuries about the body.
People in the area placed Charles in a vehicle and attempted to take him to the St James Hospital.
However, while en route this car broke down and Charles was placed in another vehicle and taken to hospital.
Around 12.20 a.m. yesterday, he was pronounced dead.
A team of officers led by Sgt Ramsumair and Cpl Ramnarine visited the scene and recovered six 9mm spent shells, seven 5.56mm spent shells and one live round of 9mm ammunition.
PC Lewis is continuing investigations.
Shot dead in Curepe
In an unrelated incident, a 31-year-old man was gunned down in Curepe yesterday afternoon.
The man was identified as Steffan Francis, 31, of Tumpuna Road, Arima.
Around 2 p.m. Francis was seen running out of a bar near the Priority Bus Route.
He collapsed on the ground, and was seen bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
Police and paramedics were notified, but Francis died of his injuries.
Investigators were told he was shot during a botched robbery at the bar he was in.
They are planning to review CCTV footage to identify the suspects. Late yesterday evening, officers also responded to a report that a man had been found dead in the trunk of a car in San Fernando.
Details were not immediately available.
This incident has pushed the murder toll to 109 for the year so far.