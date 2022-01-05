Three police officers died this week due to Covid-19, bringing the total number of officers felled by the virus to 28.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday confirmed the deaths of WPC Naomi Subero, PC Shelford Kinsale and PC Anthony Mohammed.
Subero, 32, passed away on Tuesday while being treated for Covid-19 at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Police said she enlisted in the service as a Special Reserve Police officer on December 17, 2012, and she was last posted to the Princes Town Police Station, Southern Division.
She also worked at the Gasparillo, San Fernando, Ste Madeleine and Barrackpore police stations.
Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, of the Southern Division, shared that Subero touched the lives of many of her colleagues and members of the community with her charismatic approach to policing.
She was described as loving, generous, pleasant and very supportive by her colleagues, who would all dearly miss her.
Subero leaves to mourn her two children, her mother and three siblings—one sister who is also a police officer, and two brothers.
Police also said PC Kinsale died due to Covid-19.
It was not known if he was at home or in hospital when he died, but police said he passed away on Tuesday as a result of complications brought on by Covid-19.
A TTPS statement late yesterday said the Service was “plunged into mourning as it says goodbye to No 17780 Police Constable Anthony Mohammed who tested positive for Covid-19 and subsequently passed away on Monday, 3rd January, 2022, at the Augustus Long Hospital”.
Mohammed, 47, who enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer on January 2, 2004, before being absorbed on March 6, 2009, was last attached to Mon Repos Police Station, Southern Division, before proceeding on injury leave, the statement said.
PC Mohammed leaves behind his wife and son.
Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob asked his officers to get vaccinated, as the life they save might be their own, the statement added.
Police did not state whether any of the officers had been vaccinated.