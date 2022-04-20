Three more Covid deaths

coronavirus____use

THREE additional Covid-19-related deaths, all elderly men, have been reported by the Ministry of Health.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update at 4 p.m. yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,806 people.

The ministry’s website stated that the deceased were: • Three elderly men.

One person had multiple comorbidities, stated as hypertension, renal disease and cancer.

The ministry also reported 92 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between April 16-18, 2022. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 6,154 people.

This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 142,514 people.

To date a total of 690,185 people have been tested at private and public facilities.

A total of 132,554 patients have recovered, with 196 of them reported yesterday and eight people were discharged from public health facilities.

A total of 145 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities and a total of 5,994 people are in self-isolation.

To date, 710,556 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.8 per cent of the population, while 689,444 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 148,817 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Island-wide protests

Island-wide protests

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday led an island-wide protest against the hike in fuel prices, increasing food costs and escalating crime, under heavy police presence.

In some cases, the police intervened and reportedly asked some protesters to leave.

Relief, concern after 2-year wait

Relief, concern after 2-year wait

Just over a half of the school population of 228,000 returned to physical classes yesterday.

According to Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, a total of 121,609 pupils returned to full physical classes.

And according to a release from the ministry yesterday, there was 52 per cent attendance at the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) level, 64 per cent at primary and 67 per cent at the secondary school level.

Three more Covid deaths

Three more Covid deaths

THREE additional Covid-19-related deaths, all elderly men, have been reported by the Ministry of Health.

The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update at 4 p.m. yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,806 people.

GAS DISTRESS

GAS DISTRESS

“DEEP distress” was what many motorists said they felt yesterday as they shelled out more for fuel at gas stations across Central Trinidad.

Derek Trevor, a 44-year-old father of two, of Endeavour, who spoke to the Express at a gas station on the Chaguanas Main Road, said he estimated a rise in transport costs of $150 to $175 per week for his family.

Double murder in Petit Bourg

Double murder in Petit Bourg

The deaths of two brothers from Petit Bourg have left the community shaken.

The deceased are Mervyn Lee Soy, 87, and his brother Michael, 78.

Their bodies were found at about 7.45 a.m. yesterday at Trinidad Ornamental store, on Eastern Main Road, in the vicinity of Bushe Street.

Recommended for you