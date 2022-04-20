Three more Covid deaths

THREE additional Covid-19-related deaths, all elderly men, have been reported by the Ministry of Health.
The fatalities reported in the ministry’s daily clinical update at 4 p.m. yesterday were recorded for the previous 24 hours and raised Trinidad and Tobago’s pandemic death toll to 3,806 people.
The ministry’s website stated that the deceased were: • Three elderly men.
One person had multiple comorbidities, stated as hypertension, renal disease and cancer.
The ministry also reported 92 new Covid-19 infections, based on samples taken between April 16-18, 2022. The total number of active cases in T&T now stands at 6,154 people.
This increased the total number of cases since T&T recorded its first infection (March 12, 2020) to 142,514 people.
To date a total of 690,185 people have been tested at private and public facilities.
A total of 132,554 patients have recovered, with 196 of them reported yesterday and eight people were discharged from public health facilities.
A total of 145 people are in hospital, with no patients in step-down/transition facilities and a total of 5,994 people are in self-isolation.
To date, 710,556 people have been fully vaccinated, representing 50.8 per cent of the population, while 689,444 have had a first dose or no dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
A total of 148,817 people have received a third primary dose or booster shot of a vaccine.