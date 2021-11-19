Three more murders push toll to 383

THE murder toll continues to rise following the shooting deaths of three men in separate incidents between Thursday evening and yesterday morning.
The killings took place in Laventille, San Juan and Freeport.
Two of the victims have been identified as Aaron Thomas and Nathaniel Phillip, while the victim in the Freeport incident remained unidentified up to yesterday evening.
Investigating officers said shortly before 8 a.m. yesterday Thomas was killed at Block 22, Laventille. Residents reported hearing the sound of gunfire before discovering him dead.
Officers of the Port of Spain Task Force and Criminal Investigation Department were contacted and when they arrived at the scene, recovered a number of spent bullet shells.
Thomas was shot multiple times, including to the head.
And around 11.30 p.m., on Thursday, Phillip fell victim to gunmen at Laventille Road, San Juan. Similar to the incident that cost Thomas his life, residents also reported hearing gunshots in the area before contacting police.
Officers found his body along the roadway with several gunshot wounds. He, too, was pronounced dead at the scene.
And on Thursday evening, two men were shot as they were walking along Connector Road, Freeport.
Police reports state the incident took place around 4.30 p.m.
After being shot, the injured men were taken by police to the Chaguanas Health Facility for treatment. However, one of them died while undergoing emergency care, said police.
The other man, identified as Mikey Lawrence Singh, was transferred to another health institution where he remained in stable condition up to yesterday evening.
Autopsies are expected to be conducted on their bodies at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park, St James, next week.
The killings have taken the murder toll for the year so far to 383, compared to 357 for the corresponding period last year.