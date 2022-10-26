Three more slain as murder toll nears 500

THREE more homicides were reported on Monday night, pushing the murder toll up to 494.
The comparative for the same period was 334.
The deceased are Jade Telesford, 22, Curtis Patterson, 33, and Kofi Boucher, 41,
Boucher, of Prizgar Road, Laventille, was shot dead about 8.10 p.m. on Monday along Ryan Street in San Juan.
According to police reports, residents of the area heard a series of gunshots, followed by a loud crash. They then observed a vehicle speeding away from the scene, while another had crashed into a nearby wall.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Caraballo and WPC George responded.
They found an unresponsive Boucher slumped against the steering wheel of his Nissan AD Wagon.
At about the same time, a vehicle pulled into the San Juan police station driven by a 33-year-old man.
He told investigators that he was driving along Ryan Street with two occupants, including a 37-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy, when they came under fire.
He said he felt a burning sensation in his right shoulder and realised he had been shot.
He said he immediately sped away from the scene and drove straight to the police station.
The other occupants of the vehicle, including the five-year-old, suffered minor injuries from shards of glass that had broken from bullet impacts.
They had not been shot.
The police escorted the injured parties to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope where they were all treated.
Bursting bamboo sounds
While Homicide investigators were responding to this report, they received further intelligence of a murder in Santa Cruz.
Jade Telesford, who is from Upper St Ann’s Road in St Ann’s, was reportedly liming with a friend in Moraldo Trace in Santa Cruz when they heard loud explosions.
Initially, the two friends thought people in the area were bursting bamboo for Divali celebrations, and as such, they did not pay attention.
However, they soon realised that people were shooting at them and the two friends attempted to flee the scene. They were both shot multiple times.