covid-19 virus

The Ministry of Health has reported three additional Covid-19 deaths, taking the death toll from the virus to 3,990.

The deceased patients are two elderly women and one middle-aged woman.

The ministry said all three people had multiple comorbidities. No new deaths were recorded in Tobago and the death toll there remains at 270.

The ministry also reported 237 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, increa­sing total cases since the onset of the pandemic to 166,290.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in T&T now stands at 7,067.

Tobago recorded nine new cases yesterday, ta­king active cases there to 154.

The ministry said 107 po­­­sitive patients are current­ly hospitalised and 6,955 are in home self-isolation.

As of yesterday, 713,436 people were fully vaccinated, representing 51 per cent of the population. A total of 686,564 have received either one dose or no dose of a vaccine, and 163,041 people have received a booster shot of a vaccine.

