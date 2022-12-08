The murder toll has been pushed to 565 with the deaths of three more people.
The latest incident took place around 12.05 a.m. yesterday when Azizi Diaz, 35, of Mitchell Street, Santa Cruz, was said to be liming in the vicinity of the Pan Jammers panyard on Sam Boucaud Road, when he entered his blue Hyundai Accent vehicle to go home.
However, people then heard gunshots and observed Diaz’s vehicle reversing slowly.
It moved for about a quarter-mile before it crashed into another car which was parked along Parang Boulevard in Cantaro Cresent, they told police.
Residents of the area went to Diaz’s aid and found him bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
The police and paramedics were notified, and the injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
About an hour earlier, taxi-driver Robert Cudjoe was fatally shot along the Uriah Butler Highway, in the vicinity of the Warrenville walkover.
Police received a report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, they found Cudjoe slumped against the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Serena.
He had been shot multiple times.
A woman who was on the scene told investigators that minutes before, Cudjoe had picked up four passengers, including herself, at the Chaguanas taxi stand at Curepe Junction. However, while on the highway, one of the men pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
Cudjoe reportedly resisted and there was a struggle, during which the firearm went off repeatedly. Cudjoe lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the median of the highway. The three men then exited the vehicle and fled the scene.
The woman notified the police and paramedics, but the taxi-driver died before their arrival.
The third fatality was reported on Tuesday afternoon, when 19-year-old Joshua Caesar died three days after he was shot. Caesar was shot around 6.30 p.m. on Saturday along Joe Street in Tacarigua. He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he was treated for gunshot wounds he sustained to his head and chest. However, he died on Tuesday afternoon.
This marks the second death from Saturday’s shooting incident, which also claimed the life of 20-year-old Nicholas Batson, aka Chucky. His body was found on Sunday morning in the area, hours after the shooting.
While police have no motive for this double-homicide, it was noted that at the same house where Chucky and Caesar were shot, police had found and seized a loaded 9mm pistol and had detained five young adults, Caesar being one of them.