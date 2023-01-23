THREE TEENS SHOT DEAD

Three teenagers were shot dead yesterday afternoon in D’Abadie.
The incident took place at about 5 p.m. at Boys Lane.
The victims were identified as 16-year-old Andre Singh, 16-year-old Keron Madoo and 19-year-old Jamal Hackshaw.
This is the first triple murder recorded for the year.
The boys were liming along the road near the Priority Bus Route when they were approached by an armed assailant, the Express was told.
The gunman opened fire on the group as the three boys attempted to run away.
The killer pursued the teens and continued shooting at the three, hitting them several times.
All three died at the scene.
Residents of the area notified police and officers from the Homicide Bureau and the North Central Division responded.
The teen’s murders and those of two men in separate incidents in Central Trinidad have pushed the murder toll up to 37 for the year so far.
The comparative toll for the same period in 2022 was 38.
Relatives shocked
When the Express visited the area, relatives said they were shocked by the incident.
“None of them deserve this. Them is young boys. Had they whole lives before them. What madness is this? What allyuh kill them children for? Whoever do this, God doh sleep. I promise you!” shouted one relative, who did not want to be identified.
The Express also spoke to residents of the area who said the triple killing was “deplorable”.
“Everyone in the back here is related, by one way or the other. So it’s a whole family, a whole community that is feeling this right now. So these men come and kill these three and it’s the whole area that’s feeling it. These young boys was liming earlier in the day, not troubling anyone. And within hours, they are gone? Their lives are over? That’s simply deplorable. And I hope that the persons responsible are held,” one man who gave his name as Paul explained.
Officers of the North Central Division detained two men following yesterday’s triple murder.
They are expected to be questioned by Homicide detectives today, following which they will be placed on identification parades.
This is the fourth incident in which there have been multiple casualties in one shooting incident.
On January 1, 27-year-old Christopher “One Foot” Williams and 34-year-old Collin Ezekiel Dennis, both of Building Six, Maloney Gardens, were fatally shot.
Six Days later, on January 7, Anton John, aka “Frosty”, 30, of Mt Zion Road in Arima, and Kamali Cayonne, aka “Mali”, 29, of Garcia Circular off Mt Zion Road in Arima, were both shot dead.
On January 15, Clive Straker, 55, and his nephew Kelvin Thomas were both shot dead at 100 Acres, Wallerfield in Arima.